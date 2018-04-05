Daily News - April 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue to return as Cavaliers coach Thursday against the Wizards

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue will resume his role as Cavaliers head coach Thursday against the Washington Wizards, two team sources told cleveland.com.

Lue hasn't coached since March 17 because of personal health issues that plagued him all season.

The Cavs went 9-1 in his absence under associate head coach Larry Drew, including a game Lue missed in December. The record is 8-1 over the last two weeks under Drew.

On Larry Drew and the job he's done

Jose Calderon Effect: How the veteran is bringing out the best in Kevin Love, LeBron James and Cavaliers' offense

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A few weeks back, prior to the second meeting of the season, Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey lamented his team's pick-and-roll coverage, believing the Cleveland Cavaliers were capable of exploiting it.

Turns out, he was right. The Cavs did it for a second time on Tuesday night during a 112-106 win, a game in which Cleveland had a 113.8 offensive rating.

But it's starting to become more obvious that figuring out ways to stop the Cavs' offense isn't just a Toronto problem, especially when wily veteran Jose Calderon is spearheading the attack.

Larry Drew's stint as Cavaliers head coach is almost over: Who is he and how did he help save Cavs' season?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- T'was the night before the Cavaliers' All-Star break when Tyronn Lue was asked who on his team would get the clipboard if he were to pull a Steve Kerr and let a player take over the huddle.

Lue had no interest in naming LeBron James, or Kevin Love, or Kyle Korver or Jose Calderon. His answer: "Larry Drew."

Five weeks later, that's exactly what happened. The one guy (albeit the team's associate head coach with decades of experience) Lue said he'd trust to run his team took the clipboard from Lue on March 19 and won eight of the nine games he coached.

"He did a hell of a job," Lue told cleveland.com.

