Daily News - April 30, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Tristan Thompson stays ready, steps up and rewards Tyronn Lue's Game 7 gamble: 'That's the Tristan we know'
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tristan Thompson's Saturday started with his usual practice day routine. He arrived at Cleveland Clinic Courts early and hit the weight room.
Despite only playing 23 minutes in the first six games of the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, 14 of which came in mop-up duty during the Game 6 blowout, Thompson was determined to stay ready -- mentally and physically -- just in case head coach Tyronn Lue changed his plan.
Lue finally did, strolling over to Thompson in the weight room and delivering the message he had been waiting for, the one he'd been hoping for. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Scribbles: Morning After Game 7
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Scribbles in my Cavaliers notebook as they prepare to face the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the playoffs:
1. We all know LeBron James is an all-time great. But I actually started to laugh (in awe) when hearing that he averaged 42 points in the Cavs' four victories over the Indiana Pacers. Think about that: 42 points in the four victories...34.4 points overall...in 41 minutes a game.
2. An amazing fact from ESPN: This was the first time James won a series without any of his teammates scoring at least 20 in one game. Kyle Korver had 19 in Game 5 and 18 in Game 4. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James, Tyronn Lue found what Cavaliers need to keep advancing in playoffs
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James was simply too tired to discuss it Sunday.
"I want to go home," he said.
Tyronn Lue, meanwhile, was too elated to think about it.
But the two of them know what they have now on this Cavs team for this playoffs run, having found it while surviving a whale of a test from the Indiana Pacers in seven games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (4/30) Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: It took 45 points by LeBron James to win Game 7 Cleveland.com
- (4/30) Cleveland Cavaliers deliver a Game 7 for fans to savor Cleveland.com
- (4/30) George Hill makes triumphant return to lineup, steadies Cavaliers' offense in Game 7 win Cleveland.com
- (4/30) It's still LeBron season in Cleveland as Cavaliers beat Pacers in Game 7, 105-101 Cleveland.com
- (4/30) LeBron, Tristan Push Cavs Past Pacers in Game 7 Cavs.com
- (4/30) Cavaliers 105, Pacers 101: LeBron James leads Cavs to a Game 7 win at home to advance to Eastern Conference semifinals Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/30) Cavaliers notebook: Back in the starting lineup, Tristan Thompson provides huge boost in Game 7 win Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/30) LeBron James’ draining workload, high-level performances against Pacers a testament to his mental strength Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/30) LeBron James leads Cavs to Game 7 victory over Pacers, 105-101 News-Herald
- (4/30) Tristan Thompson an unlikely Cavs hero in Game 7 News-Herald
- (4/30) Tristan Thompson ready when called, comes through with double-double in win over Pacers Medina-Gazette
- (4/30) LeBron James gets an assist from his teammates for a change Medina-Gazette
- (4/30) Lebron James scored 45 points, gets plenty of help as Cavaliers hold off Pacers in Game 7 showdown Medina-Gazette
- (4/30) Tristan Thompson makes most of surprising start in Cavaliers’ series-clinching win The Athletic
- (4/30) Final Thoughts: On LeBron James, his late-arriving help and a team that marches on The Athletic
- (4/30) Survive and Advance: Cavs-Pacers Game 7, Behind the Box Score Waiting For Next Year
- (4/30) Cavaliers advance to second round with 105-101 win over Pacers in Game 7 Lake County Sentinel
- (4/30) Cavaliers top Pacers 105-101 in Game 7 to advance to second round Fear The Sword
- (4/30) LeBron rescues Cavs, but is season worth saving? Toledo Blade
- (4/30) LeBron's expected magnificence in Game 7 92.3 The Fan
- (4/30) LeBron’s 45 pushes Cavs past Pacers, 105-101 in Game 7 92.3 The Fan
- (4/30) Dribbles: LeBron, Tristan (yes, Tristan) deliver at winning time Amico Hoops
- (4/30) Thompson flashes old form as Cavs KO Pacers Amico Hoops
- (4/30) Cleveland Cavaliers give LeBron James just enough support in Game 7 NBA.com
- (4/30) LeBron James 'burnt' after 45 points in 43 minutes in Game 7 win ESPN.com
- (4/30) LeBron drops 45, gets much-needed support as Cavs hold on in Game 7 ESPN.com
- (4/30) LeBron James becomes all-time leader in playoff steals ESPN.com
- (4/30) ‘King’ James Briefly Sat, and His Subjects Carried the Load New York Times
- (4/30) In LeBron James's—Very Short—Absence, the Cavs Show Us Who They Can Be Sports Illustrated
- (4/30) Raptors vs. Cavs: Preview, predictions as Toronto attempts to dethrone LeBron James Sporting News
- (4/30) Tristan Thompson proves his value to Cavs in Game 7 — and moving forward Sporting News
- (4/30) LeBron James uses Game 7 to once again showcase his greatness, but how much more can he do? Yahoo Sports
- (4/30) One of Michael Jordan's teammates says LeBron has the best body of work ever Yahoo Sports
- (4/30) Tristan Thompson and the Cavs' shrewd Game 7 decision that may have saved their season USA Today
- (4/30) Exhausted LeBron James after Cavs' seven-game series win over Pacers: 'I'm burnt right now' USA Today
- (4/30) LeBron James fights through cramps, carries Cavs to incredible Game 7 win over Pacers USA Today
- (4/30) LeBron James scores 45 as Cavaliers edge Pacers in Game 7 Pro Basketball Talk
- (4/30) 'He Put Us on His Back': Can LeBron Keep Carrying Cavs Through the Playoffs? Bleacher Report
- (4/30) LeBron James on Scoring 45 in Cavaliers Win: 'That's What the Doctor Called For' Bleacher Report
- (4/30) There Is Absolutely, Positively, No Way LeBron Can Keep This Up … Can he? FiveThirtyEight