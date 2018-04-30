Daily News - April 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson stays ready, steps up and rewards Tyronn Lue's Game 7 gamble: 'That's the Tristan we know'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tristan Thompson's Saturday started with his usual practice day routine. He arrived at Cleveland Clinic Courts early and hit the weight room.

Despite only playing 23 minutes in the first six games of the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, 14 of which came in mop-up duty during the Game 6 blowout, Thompson was determined to stay ready -- mentally and physically -- just in case head coach Tyronn Lue changed his plan.

Lue finally did, strolling over to Thompson in the weight room and delivering the message he had been waiting for, the one he'd been hoping for. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Scribbles: Morning After Game 7

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Scribbles in my Cavaliers notebook as they prepare to face the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the playoffs:

1. We all know LeBron James is an all-time great. But I actually started to laugh (in awe) when hearing that he averaged 42 points in the Cavs' four victories over the Indiana Pacers. Think about that: 42 points in the four victories...34.4 points overall...in 41 minutes a game.

2. An amazing fact from ESPN: This was the first time James won a series without any of his teammates scoring at least 20 in one game. Kyle Korver had 19 in Game 5 and 18 in Game 4. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, Tyronn Lue found what Cavaliers need to keep advancing in playoffs

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James was simply too tired to discuss it Sunday.

"I want to go home," he said.

Tyronn Lue, meanwhile, was too elated to think about it.

But the two of them know what they have now on this Cavs team for this playoffs run, having found it while surviving a whale of a test from the Indiana Pacers in seven games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

