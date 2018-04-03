Daily News - April 3, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James says Alabama football lifted ideas from his program

Author: Associated Press

Publication: News-Herald

CLEVELAND >> LeBron James believes Alabama’s football program is offside.

James contends that Alabama has lifted “ideas, concepts and format” from a program on “Uninterrupted,” the digital media platform the three-time NBA champion co-founded with business partner Maverick Carter. Last year, “Uninterrupted” aired “The Shop” a forum where James, Golden State forward Draymond Green, retired player Charles Oakley and others have conversations while getting their hair cut in a barber shop.

Alabama recently released a trailer on Twitter for "Shop Talk" that shows Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and former Alabama star wide receiver Julio Jones in a barber shop setting. The video says the first episode is "coming soon."

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Feeling upbeat as playoffs approach

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:

1. The Cavaliers have won 9-of-11 games, and it doesn't exactly feel like it. Not all the victories have been impressive. But it's winning 9-of-11. It's winning 9-of-11 with Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson playing in only six of those games. Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood have played in only seven.

2. Or how about this? The only Cavs to play in all 11 of those games are LeBron James, J.R. Smith and Jordan Clarkson.

#CavsRaptors Game Preview - April 3, 2018

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (47-30) continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors (52-21) for the final time this regular season. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Before the Wine & Gold get prepped for Tuesday night's showdown with the Raptors, the club improved their record to 8-1 over their last nine games after topping the Dallas Mavericks on Easter Sunday, 98-87. Sunday night's win over the Mavs was also the sixth straight victory at The Q.

During their six-game home win streak, the Cavs are averaging 115.5 points (.493 FG%, .408 3FG%, .791 FT%) and 24.5 assists. They have also won by an average of 12.2 points (115.5-103.3) and outrebounded their opponents by 9.5 boards (46.2-36.7) during that span. Cleveland has allowed just 7.8 fast break points, holding four of their last six opponents at The Q to under seven transition points or less.

