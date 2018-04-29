Daily News - April 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pacers - Game 7

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Heading into the postseason, the Cavaliers and Pacers had to both feel like they were in store for a knock-down, drag-out First Round – and that’s exactly where we’re at two weeks later, with Game 7 set for Sunday afternoon at The Q.

After taking a 2-1 series lead, the confident Pacers saw the Wine & Gold take the next two in dramatic fashion to put them on the brink of elimination on Friday night. With their backs against the wall, Indiana proceeded to thump the Cavaliers in Game 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, doubling a 10-point halftime lead within the first six minutes of the third quarter and leading by as many as 36 in the fourth.

If there was a silver lining from the second half of Friday’s lopsided loss, it was that Coach Tyronn Lue was able to rest his starters in the fourth quarter ahead of Sunday’s win-or-go-home showdown at The Q. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsPacers Game Preview - April 29, 2018

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers are looking to earn a Second Round berth on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Indiana Pacers in a win-or-go-home Game 7 battle. Tipoff from The Q is at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling in Game 6, the Wine & Gold are set for an exciting win-or-go-home scenario, which is the first Game 7 that the franchise has ever played in a First Round series.

Sunday's game is also Cleveland’s sixth overall Game 7 in the postseason. The Wine & Gold are 3-2 all-time in Game 7s (2-0 at home), winning their most recent one, a 93-89 road victory over Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 - Can even LeBron James win it by himself? Bill Livingston

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sunday's seventh game is a reprieve only for the Cleveland Cavaliers, not Indiana.

And Friday night, it felt more like a stay of execution.

Indiana has won two blowouts and easily could have won half of the four close games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

