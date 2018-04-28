Daily News - April 28, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Pacers Pound Cavs in Indy, Force Game 7

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers came into Friday’s matchup with Indiana looking to eliminate the feisty Pacers and advance to the next round. Instead, they’ll be fighting for their Playoff lives on Sunday at The Q.

The third-quarter bugaboo that had plagued the Wine & Gold all season – and again through the First Round – reared its ugly head again on Friday, as the Cavaliers were outscored, 35-20, in the period as the Pacers pulled away in the second half to hand Cleveland a lopsided 121-87 loss in Game 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers took an 8-2 lead just minutes into the game, but that was as good as it would get as Indiana turned up the heat after intermission – turning a 10-point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage halfway through the third quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love's shooting woes tied to his good defense; Pacers coach hints at LeBron James getting favorable calls

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kevin Love has been a mess shooting for the Cavaliers in this series, and coach Tyronn Lue said it could be because he's been so active on defense.

Love is averaging just 11.8 points against the Pacers and is shooting .328. But the Cavs have also used Love to blitz Pacers star Victor Oladipo in pick-and-roll coverages, and it's worked.

Oladipo has been even worse shooting the ball than Love over the last three games, chucking it at a 24-percent clip. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers back on the brink after Pacers' rout in Game 6, 121-87

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Who's ready for this?

LeBron James maybe losing a first-round series? Playing his last game for the Cavaliers? A three-time Finals team torn down to the studs and rebuilt over years?

It's dramatic, yes, but it's the situation in which the Cavs will find themselves if they don't get their act together in Game 7. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: