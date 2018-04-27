Daily News - April 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James and the Cavaliers don't miss in series clinchers: Guess what time it is now in Pacers series?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cue Semisonic. It's closing time for LeBron James and the Cavaliers in this series, and he doesn't miss.

The Cavs hold a 3-2 lead in this first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers following Cleveland's thrilling 98-95 win in pivotal Game 5. They can wrap it up with a win in Indianapolis Friday (game's at 8 p.m.), and if not then Sunday at either 1 or 3:30 p.m. at home.

Here's where James comes in. A closer in the mold of Mariano Rivera or Tiger Woods. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' block against Victor Oladipo in Game 5 should have been ruled goaltending, according to NBA

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was right.

The trio of referees missed a pair of critical calls during the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 5 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, the league announced in its Last Two-Minute Report released on Thursday.

LeBron James' block against Oladipo should have been called goaltending, awarding the Pacers two points, which would've given them a 97-95 lead. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 6 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers play at the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Cavs minute: Kevin Love and JR Smith shot 2-of-19 in Game 5, and they still won. Incredible. ... Cleveland's 13-game winning streak in playoff-series-clinching games is an NBA record. ... LeBron James, whose teams have won 11 straight in closeout games, needs two steals to pass Scottie Pippen (395 steals) as the league's all-time playoff leader in steals. ... James' 15-of-15 foul shots in Game 5 were the most he's ever made without a miss in his career, regular season or playoffs. Cleveland was 26-of-27 from the line Wednesday, a franchise playoff record. ... Love's 11 points and 10 rebounds stood for his first double double this series. ... George Hill (back spasms) is still listed as "questionable." But he wasn't close to playing either of the last two games and he was "questionable" then, too. Jose Calderon has started in his place. The Cavs are 25-9 this season when Calderon starts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

