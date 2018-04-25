Daily News - April 25, 2018
Cavaliers' 2018 playoff offense so far: LeBron James and a bunch of dudes
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Through four games in this first-round series, the Cavaliers' offense has been mostly LeBron James and a bunch of dudes.
The numbers bear this out and the players know it.
"We all know the narrative around us, it is what it is," Kyle Korver said at practice on Tuesday. "It's Bron and we're all trying to make it work for him." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers Pregame Scribbles: Who handles the pressure?
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook as they prepare for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. When the two teams take the court at Quicken Loans Arena, the best-of-seven series is 2-2:
1. My guess is a number of the new Cavs players assumed they'd connect with LeBron James and it would be a super highway to NBA Finals. In the previous three years, the Cavs had a 36-5 record in Eastern Conference playoff games. Even some veterans never thought they'd be in a 2-2 deadlock with Indiana after four games.
2. Only four players remain from the 2016 title team. Of the 12 players active for the postseason, six were not even with the team last year. For those six, it's their first playoff exposure with James. The blessing is James remains the best player in the world. His presence still gives the Cavs a real chance to return to The Finals -- despite their early playoff struggles. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers might have found trusted closing group, relying on familiar faces in crunch time
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When things got tough for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, head coach Tyronn Lue often leaned on the familiar -- as much as he could with an ever-changing roster.
On Sunday night, facing a must-win game in Indiana and trailing by two points with a little more than six minutes remaining, Lue unsurprisingly stuck with that approach, opting for a closing group with some trusted, more well-known players.
It was James, Love, JR Smith, Kyle Korver and Jeff Green. The Cavs outscored the Pacers, 15-9, as Korver could sense something a bit different. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
