Daily News - April 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Cavs are desperate for a healthy George Hill

Author: David Zavac

Publication: The Athletic

The Cavs are treading water. They've been outscored by the Pacers by 1.1 points per 100 possessions in the first four games of their first-round playoff series. They've been blown out, they've blown a big lead, and they've blown big leads but hung on twice.

They've lost and since regained home-court advantage. LeBron James' supporting cast has vacillated between giving him just enough help and not even coming close to getting there. In Game 4, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver and Jeff Green chipped in just enough scoring, but James still played 46 minutes. They've survived, but it's been ugly.

It's likely that they will receive a boost in Game 5 with the return of George Hill. He left Game 3 and missed Game 4 with back issues, and he has dealt with ankle problems in April. What he can give the Cavs could determine whether the series goes a full seven games, or if the team will get out of the first round at all. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Who's more obnoxious than Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson?

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes you feel like a nut, as the old candy bar commercials said, and sometimes you don't.

Unless, that is, you are the Indiana Pacers' Lance Stephenson, who comes to Game 5 of the deadlocked first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at The Q like a man on a mission. When the Lancer is through, he may have built the biggest Buckeye Nuthouse outside the student section at Value City Arena.

So, you ask, with the first-round series tied, 2-2, and the fifth game Wednesday night at The Q, how are we to rate Stephenson on the wackiness scale? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Have they found winning formula?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook after their 104-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to deadlock the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

1. It was fascinating to listen to Nate McMillan after the game on Sunday. The Indiana coach was critical of his team for "being frantic offensively." He talked about too many "heroic shots and quick shots" and "too many guys trying to do things by themselves."

2. McMillan also said: "We need to settle down. We played a little out of control." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: