Daily News - April 23, 2018
Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Korver, LeBron Lead Late Push as Cavs Even Series
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers have been a tough team to figure out all season long. But the defending Eastern Conference champs showed exactly what they were made of with their backs against the wall on Sunday night.
Facing a fourth-quarter deficit and, more importantly, a potential 3-1 hole in their First Round series against Indiana, the Wine & Gold used a late push – propelled by Kyle Korver and LeBron James – to take the dramatic 104-100 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, evening the series and taking back homecourt advantage.
One game after relinquishing their first fourth-quarter lead of the season, the Cavs were not about to repeat that feat – going on a 12-3 run after Lance Stephenson baited James into a technical foul midway through the final period. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
New Cavaliers show they may belong in LeBron James' huddle after all: Inside Cavs-Pacers series
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDIANAPOLIS -- LeBron James' streak of playoff series with at least one road win ended in the Finals last year at 30.
So, big whoop, he started a new one Sunday night with the Cavs' 104-100 victory over Indiana in Game 4 of this first-round series."
But it actually was important, of course because the Cavs needed it to even the series at two.
Also, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance had never won a road playoff game. And Rodney Hood, Jeff Green, and Jose Calderon had never done it on this team, with James, and with championship expectations both weighing on their shoulders and slipping through their hands. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers keep their composure, play like a true team in must-win Game 4
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It wasn't perfect for the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night.
After building another double-digit lead, they had a sloppy third quarter, which gave the Indiana Pacers new life heading into the final period. Head coach Tyronn Lue made some puzzling lineup decisions once again, plastering Tristan Thompson to the bench after an impactful first stint, riding Jose Calderon a bit too long and using a Kevin Love-Jeff Green frontcourt in the fourth quarter. The numerous defensive breakdowns led to horrifying flashbacks from the regular season. And Love was a no-show once again on the offensive end.
But it's the playoffs. Perfection isn't always required. Even flawed basketball can be good enough to win at times. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
