Daily News - April 22, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 4 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers play at the Indiana Pacers Sunday in Game 4 of this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

When: 8:30 p.m.

TV: TNT, Fox Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: Watch TNT, FoxSports Go apps

Series recap: Pacers lead 2-1 following their 92-90 win in Game 3.

CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson to get his chance in Game 4 against Pacers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue intends to give Tristan Thompson his first real minutes of the 2018 playoffs tonight in Game 4 against the Pacers.

Thompson, a starter for the Cavs in the last three Finals, will come off the bench, Lue said. If all goes according to plan, Thompson would take Jeff Green's minutes, but it would depend on a few factors.

Point guard George Hill is still questionable with back spasms, but the Cavs are skeptical that he'll be able to play (even more so than the "questionable" status would indicate.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: Is this one of LeBron's weakest supporting casts? Bill Livingston

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Attempting to sell in a live television commercial a kitchen gadget called the "Handy Housewife Helper" in an episode of the classic sitcom "The Honeymooners," Jackie Gleason became nearly immobilized by stage fright.

Figuratively anyway, he threw the gizmo, any chance for sales, and his composure under the bus he drove to earn a living in Brooklyn.

The episode was called "Chef of the Future." In Gleason's hands, both the chef and the time yet to come needed work.

