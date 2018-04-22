Daily News - April 22, 2018
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 4 preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers play at the Indiana Pacers Sunday in Game 4 of this Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
When: 8:30 p.m.
TV: TNT, Fox Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100 AM, La Mega 87.7 FM.
Online: Watch TNT, FoxSports Go apps
Series recap: Pacers lead 2-1 following their 92-90 win in Game 3.- CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tristan Thompson to get his chance in Game 4 against Pacers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDIANAPOLIS -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue intends to give Tristan Thompson his first real minutes of the 2018 playoffs tonight in Game 4 against the Pacers.
Thompson, a starter for the Cavs in the last three Finals, will come off the bench, Lue said. If all goes according to plan, Thompson would take Jeff Green's minutes, but it would depend on a few factors.
Point guard George Hill is still questionable with back spasms, but the Cavs are skeptical that he'll be able to play (even more so than the "questionable" status would indicate. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: Is this one of LeBron's weakest supporting casts? Bill Livingston
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDIANAPOLIS -- Attempting to sell in a live television commercial a kitchen gadget called the "Handy Housewife Helper" in an episode of the classic sitcom "The Honeymooners," Jackie Gleason became nearly immobilized by stage fright.
Figuratively anyway, he threw the gizmo, any chance for sales, and his composure under the bus he drove to earn a living in Brooklyn.
The episode was called "Chef of the Future." In Gleason's hands, both the chef and the time yet to come needed work. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (4/22) Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Scribbles: Tyronn Lue's struggles -- Terry Pluto Cleveland.com
- (4/22) If the Cavs' casting call for a co-star goes unanswered, the end is near -- Bud Shaw Cleveland.com
- (4/22) George Hill gets MRI on ailing back, questionable for Game 4 Cleveland.com
- (4/22) Kevin Love: Cavaliers 'have to win' Game 4, and they 'want' to, too Cleveland.com
- (4/22) Cleveland Cavaliers Pregame Scribbles: Kevin Love, stagnant offense -- Terry Pluto Cleveland.com
- (4/22) Larry Nance Jr.'s Postseason Blog Cavs.com
- (4/22) #CavsPacers Game Preview - April 22, 2018 Cavs.com
- (4/22) Cavaliers report: Kevin Love feels urgency going into Game 4 against Pacers: ‘We have to win this one’ Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/22) Cavaliers’ George Hill undergoes MRI on his back, questionable for Game 4 Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/22) Cavaliers’ playoff offense missing in action | Jeff Schudel News-Herald
- (4/22) Unaccustomed to 1st-round holes, LeBron James and Cavs need win at Pacers News-Herald
- (4/22) Jim Ingraham: The stage and stakes are looking overwhelming to every Cavalier not named LeBron James Chronicle Telegram
- (4/22) As the Cavs struggle with the Pacers, is it time to panic? The Athletic
- (4/22) Lloyd: As those around him falter, it's all on LeBron James again to rescue the Cavaliers from disaster The Athletic
- (4/22) Cavs' George Hill questionable for Game 4 with ailing back ESPN.com
- (4/22) Emotional, fearless Pacers intent on making 'King' James' Cavs submit to their will Indy Star
- (4/22) Lance Stephenson: Pacers in 'full control' against Cavaliers ESPN.com