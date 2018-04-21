Daily News - April 21, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Winners and losers from Game 3

Author: Scott Patsko

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, 92-90, in the third game of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

But that's just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from Game 3: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James declines to rip teammates after terrible loss: Inside Cavs-Pacers series

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- LeBron James balked at repeated questions following a terrible Game 3 loss for the Cavaliers about the lack of scoring help he's gotten from teammates so far in the 2018 playoffs.

"What are you guys looking for, you guys think I'm going to throw my teammates under the bus? I'm not about that," James said, following a 92-90 loss to the Pacers in which the Cavs led by 17 at halftime. "Guys just, we have to be better, including myself. Had six turnovers tonight. I was horrible in the third quarter, couldn't make a shot. If I had made some better plays in the third quarter, the lead doesn't slip."

James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists on 10-of-22 shooting. He did indeed commit six turnovers and was 1-of-6 shooting during a disastrous third quarter in which a 57-40 halftime lead became 69-63 heading into the fourth. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Is LeBron James nearing another end game with Cleveland Cavaliers? -- Bill Livingston (photos)

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS - Is the 92-90 loss by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night the beginning of the end for the second coming of LeBron James?

The season was crippled before it began by the forced trade of Kyrie Irving and by the misfit who was acquired for him, Isaiah Thomas.

Does the 2-1 deficit in the first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, one which could easily be 3-0, mean the second leaving could be coming? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

