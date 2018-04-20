Daily News - April 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Not surprisingly, the Cavs will have to dig deeper to survive the East

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - If it's possible for mild concern bordering on hand-me-that-rosary worry to be the product of a Cavaliers playoff win and an epic LeBron James performance, Game 2 somehow provided it.

The Pacers did manage a split on the road. And if James weren't immediately terrific and didn't sustain that greatness for the duration Wednesday -- or if Victor Oladipo hit an open three -- we could be talking about a 0-2 deficit and who knows what else.

Maybe James' free agency, the billboards recruiting him to Philly, any number of angst-filled topics.

That's all fair to point out.

Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Scribbles: Rolling with LeBron James, needing more from others

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook after their 100-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Game 2:

1. Kyle Korver talked about how LeBron James is the heart of the team: "We don't have a motion offense. We roll how he rolls. A lot of our shots are predicated on him putting his head down and getting to the offense ... We give LeBron the ball and say, 'Go to work.'"

2. That's why coach Tyronn Lue decided to surround James with 3-point shooters. Jeff Green and Rodney Hood went to the bench. He replaced them with J.R. Smith and Korver. He also had George Hill and Kevin Love in the lineup. The idea is for them to run to open spots on the court -- usually beyond the 3-point line. That is designed to give James room to drive to the rim.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 3 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers play at the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series.

Cavs minute: In case you heard differently, the team insists there is no structural damage to Kevin Love's left thumb. X-rays were negative and it's just a sprain; he'll play Friday. ... In the meantime, Love is shooting 8-of-24 in two games.

He, along with any number of Cavs, needs to be better. ... Cleveland has won playoff series five times after splitting the first two games, the most recent the 2015 conference semis against Chicago. A side note -- the Cavs lost Game 3 of that series in Chicago.

