Daily News - April 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

It's Finally Kevin Love's Time to Be a True Superstar

Author: Greg Swartz

Publication: Bleacher Report

CLEVELAND — Few things have remained constant in Kevin Love's four seasons with the Cavaliers.

He's had a coaching change, a roster overhaul, a position switch (and switch back) and an increased offensive role. He's also battled through a variety of injuries.

Offseason after offseason and trade deadline after trade deadline, his name continues to pop up—for Paul George, Carmelo Anthony or in some other deal that ultimately falls through. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James and the NBA’s greatest passing fancies

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Shaquille O'Neal had a Superman tattoo on his biceps and Dwight Howard won an NBA Slam Dunk Contest wearing a Superman cape.

Point guard Maurice Cheeks was accused by Philadelphia 76ers teammate Darryl Dawkins of having other-worldy talents, too.

"Mo's got a big ol' hidden eye in the middle of his forehead. On a fast break, a screen rolls up and Mo starts looking with that third eye, saying, 'Where is Dr. J? I must get the ball to Dr. J,'" said Dawkins. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers never lost confidence in JR Smith and he's starting to reward them for it

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two of the Cleveland Cavaliers' core four -- JR Smith and Tristan Thompson -- have battled inconsistency all season, forcing the coaching staff to make tough decisions while altering their roles.

But whether it was Tyronn Lue or stand-in coach Larry Drew, the decision was made to stick with the struggling duo, never giving up on them completely, not even when the numbers showed the Cavs might have been better off going a different direction. It would've been easy to keep playing feisty rookie Cedi Osman, as he had certainly earned that extra playing time. Same with burly and improved center Ante Zizic.

But the Cavs never wavered in the belief that both Smith and Thompson are immensely valuable, too much so to the team's long-term goals to rot away on the bench. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: