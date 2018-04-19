Daily News - April 19, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Tyronn Lue tries shock and awe lineup for Game 2, starts JR Smith, Kyle Korver
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue made two changes to his starting lineup for Game 2 against the Pacers, with one move more surprising than the other.
JR Smith a starter in each of the last three Finals, is in there tonight, as is Kyle Korver.
Rodney Hood, who made his first playoff start in a 98-80 Game 1 loss, and Jeff Green, who shot 0-of-7 in that game, are out.
Smith's return to the starting lineup is not surprising. He scored 15 points in Game 1 and over his final 10 regular-season games shot .429 from 3-point range. And, again, he has a wealth of playoff experience with the Cavs, virtually all of it successful. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Winners and losers from Game 2
Author: Scott Patsko
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 100-97, in the second game of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
But that's just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from Game 2:
WINNERS - LeBron James - Submitted for your approval: 46 points. 12 rebounds. 17-of-24 shooting. James didn't take his first shot in Game 1 until less than two minutes were left in the first quarter. And it didn't even count because he was fouled.
On Wednesday he scored the Cavs' first 16 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers need more than just LeBron James to beat Indiana Pacers, reach ultimate goal
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes it's just good to have the King. Wednesday was one of those nights.
Sure, head coach Tyronn Lue deserves credit for a sage lineup tweak, starting Kyle Korver and JR Smith instead of Rodney Hood and Jeff Green. That group flourished together, outscoring the Pacers by 21 points in 16 minutes. The favorable early whistle, putting Victor Oladipo on the bench with foul trouble, wrecked the Indiana offense and played a significant role in the outcome as well.
But as has been the case so many times during the Cleveland Cavaliers' dominant run through the Eastern Conference recently, LeBron James was the difference. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
