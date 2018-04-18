Daily News - April 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How Cleveland Cavaliers may be able to slow down Victor Oladipo in Game 2

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After playing a role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense giving up 32 points to Victor Oladipo during the Game 1 loss on Sunday afternoon, George Hill had a simple answer when asked about the changes needed against Indiana's All-Star for the remainder of the series.

"Defend better," Hill said. "It wasn't just him. I think they played a great all-around game. All the guys. Lance (Stephenson) coming off the bench giving them a spark, (Bojan) Bogdanovic hitting some big shots, Myles (Turner) hitting some big shots and Cory (Joseph) hit a big shot in the corner. We can't just put it all on (Oladipo), but I think they're just a good overall good team. Can't just nip the bud on one guy, have to be good defensively all around." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

For Cleveland Cavaliers, a test of character

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I know, every game in the NBA playoffs is a BIG GAME...

Until the next BIG GAME.

But Wednesday's Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers is a VERY BIG GAME.

If the Cavs lose, they are 0-2 and head to Indiana for the next two games in this best-of-seven series. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs-Pacers 2018: LeBron James' slow start can't be repeated

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - LeBron James and the horrible, terrible, no good, very bad first quarter was not an abdication in the playoff opener by the Cleveland Cavaliers' self-styled King. It almost seemed that way, though.

Much more of this against the Indiana Pacers, and he will be summering in whatever is the American celebrity equivalent of the British royals' vacation at Balmoral castle in Scotland - Los Angeles, most likely.

James attempted no shots in the first 10 minutes and 8 seconds as the Cleveland Cavaliers lurched to a 25-10 deficit. Without his four assists, the Cavs might have skipped the scoring entirely. After the first quarter, the deficit was 33-14. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

