Daily News - April 17, 2018

Jeff Green won't adjust to Pacers' defense, will continue to take shots when left open

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- How did Jeff Green feel about his terrible Game 1 performance, a night in which he scored zero points and missed all seven of his shot attempts in an 18-point loss against the Indiana Pacers?

"Just missed shots. Just chose the wrong game to miss shots," Green said following the Cleveland Cavaliers' practice Monday. "That's about it."

That was a common response by the Cavaliers on Monday, clinging to the idea that their worst offensive game of the season was more about what they did wrong and believing if they get the same quality looks on Wednesday then the final result will likely be much different. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' adjustments for Game 2 against Indiana may include lineup changes

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love is going to take more than eight shots and LeBron James is going to shoot before there is 1:24 left in the first quarter.

Jeff Green can't go 0-for-7, the Cavs need to do better than 8-of-34 from 3-point range and 17 turnovers are probably too many.

In addition to all that, though, coach Tyronn Lue is considering lineup changes ahead of Game 2 of this first-round series with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Pacers clobbered Cleveland 98-80 in Game 1 Sunday.

"We're looking at it but I'm not going to talk about it," Lue said after Monday's film session and walk through. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsPacers Game Preview - April 18, 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers will look to even up their First Round series against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Wednesday night's matchup with Indy, it's good to know that the Wine & Gold are still on the right side of history when playing in Game Twos. In fact, the Cavs are 14-3 since 2009 in the second contest of any series (23-19 record all-time).

Another fact that will perk up Cavs fans is that when trailing 0-1 in any series, the Cavs have gone on to win four of those in their postseason history (1976 Semifinals vs. WAS, 2007 ECF vs. DET, 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 2016 Finals vs. GSW). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

