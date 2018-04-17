Daily News - April 17, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Jeff Green won't adjust to Pacers' defense, will continue to take shots when left open
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- How did Jeff Green feel about his terrible Game 1 performance, a night in which he scored zero points and missed all seven of his shot attempts in an 18-point loss against the Indiana Pacers?
"Just missed shots. Just chose the wrong game to miss shots," Green said following the Cleveland Cavaliers' practice Monday. "That's about it."
That was a common response by the Cavaliers on Monday, clinging to the idea that their worst offensive game of the season was more about what they did wrong and believing if they get the same quality looks on Wednesday then the final result will likely be much different. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers' adjustments for Game 2 against Indiana may include lineup changes
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love is going to take more than eight shots and LeBron James is going to shoot before there is 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Jeff Green can't go 0-for-7, the Cavs need to do better than 8-of-34 from 3-point range and 17 turnovers are probably too many.
In addition to all that, though, coach Tyronn Lue is considering lineup changes ahead of Game 2 of this first-round series with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Pacers clobbered Cleveland 98-80 in Game 1 Sunday.
"We're looking at it but I'm not going to talk about it," Lue said after Monday's film session and walk through. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
#CavsPacers Game Preview - April 18, 2018
Author: Staff Report
Publication: Cavs.com
The Cavaliers will look to even up their First Round series against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
Heading into Wednesday night's matchup with Indy, it's good to know that the Wine & Gold are still on the right side of history when playing in Game Twos. In fact, the Cavs are 14-3 since 2009 in the second contest of any series (23-19 record all-time).
Another fact that will perk up Cavs fans is that when trailing 0-1 in any series, the Cavs have gone on to win four of those in their postseason history (1976 Semifinals vs. WAS, 2007 ECF vs. DET, 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 2016 Finals vs. GSW). - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (4/17) Cavaliers report: Lineup and role changes could be in store as coach Tyronn Lue mulls adjustments for Game 2 against Pacers Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/17) Cavs: Tyronn Lue wants LeBron James to be more aggressive in Game 2 vs. Pacers News-Herald
- (4/17) Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says All-Stars LeBron James, Kevin Love have to be more aggressive Medina-Gazette
- (4/17) Jeff Green and the Cavs’ need to make the open shot The Athletic
- (4/17) Company claims it was cut out of production of LeBron James' 'The Shop' ESPN.com
- (4/17) Tyronn Lue wants LeBron to come out charging ESPN.com
- (4/17) What the Cavs, Blazers and Bucks must do in three big Game 2s ESPN.com
- (4/17) Company sues LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED over barbershop-themed show USA Today
- (4/17) LeBron James vs. Lance Stephenson: A history of their running feud USA Today
- (4/17) Cavaliers, Trail Blazers among teams on upset alert after first weekend of NBA playoffs USA Today
- (4/17) Here's why you should expect LeBron James to go off in Game 2 vs. Pacers USA Today
- (4/17) Three adjustments LeBron James, Cleveland should consider for Game 2 Pro Basketball Talk
- (4/17) Don't Be Surprised If Indiana Pacers Send LeBron James, Cavs Packing Early Bleacher Report
- (4/17) Doyel: How Pacers' Victor Oladipo found a new, unstoppable weapon Indianapolis Star
- (4/17) Old-school Pacers count on hard-working, anti-switching approach to defense Indianapolis Star