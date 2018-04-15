Daily News - April 15, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 1 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavs minute: They lost three of four to the Pacers this season, but all the games were prior to Feb. 8, when the Cavs traded six players. ... This is the first playoff game for Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Cedi Osman, and Ante Zizic. ... It's not the first playoff game for LeBron James. He's 48-7 lifetime in first-round playoff games, with 21 consecutive wins. His teams have never lost a first-round series, and he's averaging 29.0 ppg in first round games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: Playoff LeBron must shore up the leaky defense

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Stop. Steal. Dig. Alter. Block. Swat. Reject. Chase down.

Double. Man-and-a-half. Three-quarter. Box-and-one. Help. Show. Hedge. Blitz. Over the screen. Under the screen.

Transition. Post. Arc. Deflection. Zone. Slide. Close-out. Press. Trap. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Scribbles: LeBron James, Tyrone Lue, pesky Pacers

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook as they open the playoffs Sunday at The Q against the Indiana Pacers:

1. Confession time: I'm a little nervous about the first-round series with Indiana. I expect the Cavs to win. But I also know the Cavs are still putting things together.

2. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hasn't announced his starters. It could be a frontcourt of LeBron James, Jeff Green and Kevin Love. In the backcourt, it will be Rodney Hood and George Hill. But that's my guess. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: