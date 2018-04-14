Daily News - April 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers to donate proceeds from watch parties to Say Yes to Education, Habitat for Humanity

Author: Emily Bamforth

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road for the playoffs, fans can still buy tickets to fill Quicken Loans Arena to cheer the team on.

This year, the proceeds from these often sold-out watch parties will go to Say Yes for Education and Habitat for Humanity. In 2017, the Cavaliers donated $875,000 to Habitat from the team's watch parties.

Say Yes to Education is working with Cleveland schools to provide college educations for kids who graduate from the district. The nonprofit is neogitating with the county, the city, social services and other partners.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon said in March that conversations might be on track to offer free college tuition to graduates in 2019, the Plain Dealer reported. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love thinks Cavaliers still team to beat in East as he shifts to new playoff role

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love has never been Option 2 in a playoff game.

It's a role that suited him quite well this season. We'll see how it goes when the Cavs host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of a first-round series Sunday.

"I feel pretty comfortable in what I'm able to do," Love said after practice Friday. "I know what's at stake, I know I need to step up, but that's no different than in years past, I feel like. I just have to go out there and play my game."

Love, 29, didn't reach the playoffs in his first six seasons in Minnesota. Having his shoulder ripped out of its socket by Kelly Olynyk in Game 4 of a first-round series in 2015 robbed Love of the rest of the Cavs' Finals run that season, which means he was out before Kyrie Irving missed any time with various lower body injuries. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Jeff Green earned a spot in Cavaliers' playoff starting lineup and the most important defensive responsibility

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Jeff Green to a one-year prove-it deal early in free agency, head coach Tyronn Lue didn't know exactly what to expect.

The two had built a strong relationship, a bond that extended back to their time together with the Boston Celtics. Still, Green was coming off the worst season of his enigmatic career and it led to plenty of questions about whether he'd be able to rebound.

But as the Cavaliers prepare for their first-round playoff matchup against the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers, Green has earned a spot in the starting lineup, become a vital fixture in Lue's 10-man rotation and will be given a major responsibility. That's quite a change from this summer when Green was initially viewed as an energetic two-way piece of an altered bench -- a player looking to revive his career in a new environment. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

