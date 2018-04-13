Daily News - April 13, 2018
Tyronn Lue sets Cavaliers' 10-man rotation for first-round series against Pacers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has settled on a 10-man rotation for a first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers that begins Sunday.
Lue said Thursday he has informed the two or three candidates for playing time who didn't make the cut that they were out for the start of the series, but to stay ready. He said his rotation is based on matchups and also "who's been playing the best."
Oh, wait. You want to know who is in the Cavs' 10-man rotation, and specifically who will start Game 1 at 3:30 p.m.?
"I'm not telling you. Is that fair?" Lue said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
George Hill grateful to finally be on LeBron James' side in postseason, heading into his 'bat cave'
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- For three consecutive years George Hill was on the wrong side of LeBron James' playoff dominance, ousted by the Miami Heat in what Hill referred to as the "most hated series" he's ever played in.
He still has bad memories from that time, matchups that kept him from ever reaching the NBA Finals.
"At the end of the year it sucked. You go home and you're so close," Hill said when reflecting on those series Thursday. "Almost three straight years we got put out by them. It happens. I hated to be a part of it, but it was fun being in that situation in that moment.
"I learned a lot from it. I got to play one of the best teams in that Miami team the last couple years. We could never get over that hump. It was like the old days with (Michael) Jordan and (Scottie) Pippen and (Dennis) Rodman and them. We just ran across a three-headed monster that year. It is what it is." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love is the key to the Cavs surviving the East
Author: Bud Shaw
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ty Lue called winning the division title "very special."
That's the Central, in case you forgot.
To be fair, he didn't mean compared to winning a title or to three consecutive Beast-of-the-East appearances in the NBA Finals. He meant as the product of a Kyrie Irving trade gone bad, injuries, a tossed bowl of soup aimed at an assistant coach, a needed visit from a therapy dog and a team meeting that had all the camaraderie of a Trump visit to the FBI.
You can read about all of that in Joe Vardon's excellent season recap here. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
