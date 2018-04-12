Daily News - April 12, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson are approaching their first postseason appearance

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even though it was taken away from him early because of a shoulder injury, Kevin Love still remembers his first appearance in the postseason -- a stage he never reached during his six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and a chase that ultimately led to him joining the Cavaliers.

"They say every game matters, but literally every play feels like there's substance and feel and gravity to it all," Love told cleveland.com recently. "I think that's what you live for. Even in my first six years I had been there, watched and been in the environment of playoff games, but never actually on the floor as a participant. Stepping between the lines was such a difference. You just had to throw yourself into it and get lost in the moment."

Love is now a playoff veteran, having appeared in 42 games, including the last two NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers lose season finale to Knicks, 110-98, as LeBron James finishes finest year yet

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was likely LeBron James' best personal regular season is over.

Now the real season begins.

James scored 10 points in 11 minutes of a 110-98 loss to the New York Knicks Wednesday in Game No. 82 for the Cavs and for LeBron. It was the first time in his storied career that he played every game.

Win or lose, the Cavs were going to finish in fourth place because the Philadelphia 76ers won their 16th straight Wednesday to finish a game ahead of Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers heading back to the NBA Finals?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the 2018 NBA Playoffs coming, I can tell you there are reasons to believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth year in a row.

I can tell you the roster is better after general manager Koby Altman traded for Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, George Hill and Larry Nance Jr. in February.

I can tell you the Cavs have ranked 19th in defensive efficiency since those deals. Not good. But they were an embarrassing 28th out of 30 teams before the trades.

I can tell you Kevin Love is healthy. Most of the roster is healthy. Even coach Tyronn Lue is back on the bench after missing three weeks dealing with stress and some physical problems. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

