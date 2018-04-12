Daily News - April 12, 2018
Harry How/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
How Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson are approaching their first postseason appearance
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even though it was taken away from him early because of a shoulder injury, Kevin Love still remembers his first appearance in the postseason -- a stage he never reached during his six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and a chase that ultimately led to him joining the Cavaliers.
"They say every game matters, but literally every play feels like there's substance and feel and gravity to it all," Love told cleveland.com recently. "I think that's what you live for. Even in my first six years I had been there, watched and been in the environment of playoff games, but never actually on the floor as a participant. Stepping between the lines was such a difference. You just had to throw yourself into it and get lost in the moment."
Love is now a playoff veteran, having appeared in 42 games, including the last two NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers lose season finale to Knicks, 110-98, as LeBron James finishes finest year yet
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was likely LeBron James' best personal regular season is over.
Now the real season begins.
James scored 10 points in 11 minutes of a 110-98 loss to the New York Knicks Wednesday in Game No. 82 for the Cavs and for LeBron. It was the first time in his storied career that he played every game.
Win or lose, the Cavs were going to finish in fourth place because the Philadelphia 76ers won their 16th straight Wednesday to finish a game ahead of Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers heading back to the NBA Finals?
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the 2018 NBA Playoffs coming, I can tell you there are reasons to believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth year in a row.
I can tell you the roster is better after general manager Koby Altman traded for Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, George Hill and Larry Nance Jr. in February.
I can tell you the Cavs have ranked 19th in defensive efficiency since those deals. Not good. But they were an embarrassing 28th out of 30 teams before the trades.
I can tell you Kevin Love is healthy. Most of the roster is healthy. Even coach Tyronn Lue is back on the bench after missing three weeks dealing with stress and some physical problems. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (4/12) LeBron James (MVP) dazzled in 15th (MVP) NBA regular season (MVP): DMan's World Cleveland.com
- (4/12) Brooklyn Nets pick watch: Cavs have eighth-best chance in lottery Cleveland.com
- (4/12) Dan Gilbert chided the Cavaliers' eventual playoff opponent, and then the season got really crazy Cleveland.com
- (4/12) Cavaliers open playoffs at home Sunday against Indiana Pacers Cleveland.com
- (4/12) Kendrick Perkins humbled by G League experience; Cavaliers hope championship pedigree helps postseason rookies Cleveland.com
- (4/12) Cavs Fall in Finale, Gear Up for Pacers Cavs.com
- (4/12) By the Numbers: Playoffs Throwback Cavs.com
- (4/12) Marla’s 28 shots from beyond the arc on ‘As The Land Turns,’ an offense in flux and beating the odds Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/12) Cavaliers notebook: Cavs coach Tyronn Lue values health over seeding, plans short stint for LeBron James Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/12) Knicks 110, Cavaliers 98: LeBron James’ miraculous regular season comes to a close as Cavs end up with No. 4 seed Akron Beacon Journal
- (4/12) Trials of regular season will toughen Cavaliers for playoff run News-Herald
- (4/12) LeBron plays 82nd game, rests as Cavs lose 110-98 to Knicks News-Herald
- (4/12) The Cavaliers have had 29 different starting lineups in the 2017-18 season News-Herald
- (4/12) Knicks 110, Cavaliers 98: Cleveland loses finale, will face Pacers in opening round of playoffs; LeBron James plays all 82 games for 1st time Medina-Gazette
- (4/12) Final Thoughts: On an end, a new beginning and an old face returning The Athletic
- (4/12) Lloyd: I'm voting for LeBron James for MVP The Athletic
- (4/12) Cavaliers end regular season with loss to Knicks 110-98 Lake County Sentinel
- (4/12) Cavs reserves fall to Knicks in finale, 110-98 92.3 The Fan
- (4/12) Dribbles: Finally, time has arrived to judge the Cavs Amico Hoops
- (4/12) Why LeBron James deserves the 2018 NBA MVP Award more than James Harden WKYC
- (4/12) Cavaliers open with Pacers as NBA playoff pairings take shape ESPN.com
- (4/12) Cavs' LeBron James plays all 82 games for first time in career ESPN.com
- (4/12) LeBron James Becomes Oldest Player to Lead NBA in Total Minutes Bleacher Report