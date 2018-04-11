Daily News - April 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers trail 76ers by one game for third place in the East with one to play

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers need to beat the New York Knicks and have the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers to finish in third place in the East.

Otherwise, the Cavs will finish fourth and host No. 5 Indiana in a first-round playoff series this weekend.

The Sixers have won 15 straight, including a 132-130 nailbiter Friday over Cleveland and a 121-113 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. If the playoffs started today, they'd host No. 6 Milwaukee. The Bucks play at the Sixers Wednesday.

Milwaukee leads the Miami Heat by a game for sixth place. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Can even LeBron James win it all as a No. 4 seed?

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Cavaliers will finish fourth in the NBA East, at worst.

The last word is deliberately chosen.

History indicates winning the NBA championship from a seed lower than third is more likely than winning the Powerball lottery. But what isn't?

Low seeds come a cropper - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why LeBron James isn't the 2017-18 MVP: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For years, the ambiguity surrounding the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award has led to constant debate, something that makes it much more exciting.

In many cases, a voter's definition -- and the numerous questions that come from that -- has led to a different selection.

Is it the best player on the best team? Is it the league's best player? What is the best way to define value? How much does the defensive end of the floor matter? How much does the talent on the roster play into the voting? Should bonus points be awarded to the player who had the most chaos to overcome? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

