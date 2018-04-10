Daily News - April 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

JR Smith 'most comfortable' off bench and LeBron James says he'll play all 82: Inside Cavs-Knicks

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- There is a reason JR Smith won't say when asked if he's finally found his rhythm, and at the best possible time with the playoffs just a game away.

He's been asked before, after a good game or two, and gone right back into the tank.

"Man every time you guys ask me that question I go in a slump, so I'm not going to answer it," said Smith, who who scored 16 points with seven rebounds in the Cavs' 123-109 win over the Knicks on Monday.

What Smith will say, unequivocally, is he likes his new role coming off the Cavs bench. The strangest part of that, though, is how hard he fought to keep a spot in coach Tyronn Lue's starting lineup all season, and how bummed he was when he lost it for three games to start the year when Dwyane Wade opened the season as the Cavs' starting shooting guard. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers capture potentially meaningful Central Division title in 123-109 win over Knicks

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- This wasn't the only championship the Cavaliers had in mind when the season started.

But now that it's about over, and given the craziness that's gone on, Cleveland will take another Central Division championship.

LeBron James finished with 26 points and 11 assists in the Cavs' 123-109 win over the New York Knicks Monday, clinching their seventh Central title.

James is the first player in NBA history to be on a team that won its division in 10 consecutive years, a streak that dates to his last two seasons with the Cavs before he joined the Miami Heat in 2010. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron gifts potential Browns draft pick Saquon Barkley fresh Nikes

Author: Troy L. Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - If former Penn State standout Saquon Barkley is drafted by the Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, the star running back is off to a nice start.

Barkley took to Instagram Monday night to post a photo of himself with LeBron James. The two got to meet after the Cavaliers took care of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Barkley, a recent Nike signee, also received a gift from King James. Barkley is the new owner of two pairs of James' signature shoe, including the popular LeBron 15 Orange Box shoes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

