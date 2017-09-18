Daily News - September 18, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Isaiah Thomas a perfect fit for our can-do Cavaliers: Ben Tiemann (Opinion)

Ben Tiemann

Publication: Cleveland.com

HUDSON, Ohio -- A phoenix is a mythical bird of great beauty that becomes renewed or restored after suffering calamity or apparent annihilation.

The recent trade of Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two draft picks included a full cycle of emotions ranging from sadness and pain to optimism and hope.

These feelings are to be expected from a city that has major trust issues. Adding to these trust issues is the looming uncertainty of I.T.'s return from his hip injury, with some reports saying he may not even see the court this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James Reminisces on His Journey to Becoming the Face of the NBA

Author: Mallory Chin

Publication: Hypebeast

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying LeBron James — known as King James to fans the world over — has become the most dominating force in the game. From a small kid growing up in Akron, Ohio to becoming the face of the NBA, James’s journey to the top is an intriguing one; a life that so many would envy, seemed destined and fated from the start. As a man whose energy seemingly knows no bounds, James has managed to shape quite the glorified career, raking in two Olympic gold medals (2008 Beijing; 2012 London), three NBA Championships (2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat; 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and numerous MVP accolades.

But it’s not only James’ style on the court that has garnered him so much attention, it’s his style off those hardwood floors that will have non-basketball fans knowing who he is, and for all the right reasons. With his fresh sense of style and perfectly sculpted beard, James doesn’t consider himself a fashion guru, however he has managed to make an imprint on the fashion world. From his crisp pre-game outfits to recently teaming up with KITH, the basketball superstar is well known to hit the streets in looks that seem to effortlessly mix both high-fashion with streetwear cool.

During the last stop of his “Strive for Greatness” Tour 2017 alongside Nike, James managed to drop down into the bustling city streets of Hong Kong to play ball with the local diehard fans. The basketball superstar also took the time to appear at the Rise Academy Challenge to show off his skills to the star struck crowd and share some inspiration to the city’s aspiring young players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.