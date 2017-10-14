Daily News - October 14, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James 'happy' as Cavaliers approach pivotal season

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As each new Cavalier entered the team's training facility in Independence for the first time, the same thing struck them.

Former NBA MVPs, like Derrick Rose, three-time champions and 12-time All-Stars like Dwyane Wade, All-NBA talents like Isaiah Thomas, coveted "3 and D" wings like Jae Crowder.

Each noticed how the Cavs who've been here a while, the ones playing alongside LeBron James the past three seasons, show up to work hours before they're due. How they push themselves onto the court in the morning for extra shooting, plop themselves under a barbell for weightlifting, or plunge into the cold pool for treatment. CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kendrick Perkins may join Cavaliers' coaching staff if no NBA team signs him

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tyronn Lue said if NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins doesn't catch on as a player in the league, there's a place for him on Lue's staff.

"We've already talked about that," Lue said after the Cavs' 113-106 win over the Orlando Magic. "I think Perk was great because he holds everybody accountable. He plays the right way, tries to do the right thing every single day.

"You need a guy like that around. A guy who's going to be the right person for the team, not worrying about himself, not being caught up in all his own personal things and will help the team out in any way he can." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers make history by winning without LeBron James, 113-106 over Magic

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Lo and behold, the Cavaliers won a game without LeBron James.

Never mind that Cleveland's 113-106 win over the Orlando Magic Friday night was a preseason game. Cleveland had lost their last 17 regular and preseason games when James doesn't play, dating to March 16, 2016.

The win was all Cleveland has to show for a preseason that is now complete. The Cavs went 1-4 and could only build continuity in pockets because of James' prolonged absence because of a sprained ankle. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

