Cavs.com Feature: Z.0



Ante Zizic Makes a Big Impression in Stint Manning the Middle

For old-school Cavalier folks, calling any player – let alone a rookie center – “Big Z” feels a little strange. That name is sacrosanct on the corner of Huron and Ontario. It says so way up in the rafters.

But to quote the Eagles, there’s a new kid in town. And making matters even stranger – the new Big Z was trained by the big man who was drafted by the Cavaliers in the same year the old Big Z was.

Throw the First Cedi into this story and we’ve got a whole “Star Wars” thing going here …

Ante Zizic has a long, long way to go to reach the heights of Zydrunas Ilgauskas around these parts. And the alphabetical coincidence shouldn’t force any comparison.

But over these past three weeks, it’s starting to look like Cleveland found a good young big man for the future.

With the recent rash of frontline injuries that shook up Cleveland’s frontline – with Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. all missing action during the month of March ... Zizic was ready to step in.

”I actually didn't expect to because we were playing good earlier this season,” said the 21-year-old Croat. “But we've got so many injuries with Tristan out, Larry out, K-Love out. I was, like, the only big. I was ready. I've been practicing hard all season, working with Coach Vitaly.

”I've played some games in the G League and that's helped me a lot, keeping me in shape. But with all that's happened, I was mentally ready to play. I think I had a good road trip. I was setting good screens for my players, getting them wide-open and they got some easy passes from me. I'm enjoying it; it's cool.”

In the modern NBA era of “position-less” basketball, Cleveland’s No. 41 has one.

Zizic doesn’t stray out to the three-point line unless it’s to set a screen or track down a long rebound. He won’t be running the offense, like fellow former Adriatic Leaguer, Nikola Jokic. Nope. Zizic plays point-blank center. The Five.

There’s a reason DeAndre Jordan is always right at the top of the league’s field goal percentage lists – and it doesn’t take a basketball analytics guy to figure it out.

Ante Zizic looks to pass against the L.A. Clippers on March 9, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Zizic doesn’t stray far from the basket, has good hands and can finish strong or with a soft touch with both hands. He’s also shown some nifty footwork at times and runs the floor well for a pure seven-footer.

All that translates to his absurd field goal percentage since being forced into the rotation back on March 5 against Detroit at The Q – going 30-of-38 from the floor (.789) over that eight-game stretch.

He’s been even better of late – netting double-figures in four of his last five games. In Monday night’s win over the Bucks – with Kevin Love rejoining the starting lineup after a 21-game layoff – Zizic went for 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting, adding a perfect 5-of-5 mark from the stripe.

With Tristan Thompson nearing his return and Larry Nance Jr. still day-to-day, Big Z has made the coaching staff’s decisions a little more difficult.

”What Z has done in the last couple of weeks that he’s been playing, he has shown that he deserves to be on the floor,” praised Cavs Associate Head Coach Larry Drew following Monday’s win. “In getting Tristan back and right now not knowing how we’re going to juggle this thing, we’ll see. It’s a nice problem to have. We haven’t had that luxury.”

Who would have believed back on September 9 – the day Zizic, Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder were introduced to the media at Cleveland Clinic Courts – that the big man who barely said a word would be the lone remaining piece (along with the coveted upcoming Brooklyn pick) of the Kyrie Irving deal?

It wasn’t easy cracking Cleveland’s rotation. Zizic piled up 46 DNP-CDs with the Cavaliers. But he kept working with Vitaly Potapenko in Cleveland and did some really good work down in Canton – averaging 16.3 points and 9.4 boards in 18 games with the Charge.

”I can say (playing with Canton) helped me lot because in the NBA, you have so many games – you can't practice like you can overseas,” Zizic explained. “The Canton Charge is a great organization, it's not too far from Cleveland. It's like a one-hour drive from downtown, so I got a couple games in and I really enjoyed playing with the guys and coaches and I'm really thankful I got the opportunity.”

"I don't care if I'm playing a superstar or some random guy, I have to play 100 percent." Ante Zizic on his approach from game to game.

Zizic has also been the beneficiary of one of the NBA’s all-time great passers finding him in open spaces.

”I think this league is all about opportunity, and guys getting injured is giving him an opportunity to play,” said LeBron James after Monday’s win. “He’s played some really good ball for us – finishing around the rim, getting extra possessions, blocking shots.”

”I just try to find the open space between my player and the basket,” said Zizic. “But I'm playing with some really good basketball players with big experience, so when (opponents) close on them, I'm wide open and I'm always somewhere around basket, ready to score.”

Zizic – who’s grabbed at least six boards in three of his last five outings – was the 23rd pick of the 2016 by Boston after being named the 2015-16 Adriatic League Top Prospect, an honor previously given to impressive recent imports like Nikola Jokic and Dario Saric.

“It's countries like Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Slovenia -- we've got a bunch of players in the NBA right now,” explained Zizic. “If you see it on the map, it's like it's a really small land, it's not too big. But there's a lot of potential. And I think the big thing is we're all hard workers.”

Zizic faced Jokic and another Adriatic League alum, Jusuf Nurkic, on this past road trip. He’s also held his own against Andre Drummond, Brook Lopez and John Henson.

”You know, when I play against them I really don't think like that,” said Zizic. “I don't care who's playing. I'll always go 100 percent and be mentally ready. I don't care if I'm playing a superstar or some random guy, I have to play 100 percent.”

When Thompson and Nance Jr. rejoin Kevin Love in the regular rotation, it’s unclear how much time the young big man will still get. But we now do know that when his number’s called, he’ll be ready to rumble and right around the rim.