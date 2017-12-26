Rookie Tales ... with Isaiah Thomas
As the Cavs Roll Into California's Capital, I.T. Recalls His Rookie Campaign
Last week in Cleveland, for the first time this season, Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas suited up, strapped on his trademark headband and took part in the layup line and the pregame, post-intro sermon from LeBron.
He hasn’t seen game action yet – finally putting the wraps on the rehab from the hip injury that sidelined him through the first 34 games of the season. But he’s close.
Thomas came to Cleveland in a blockbuster offseason trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston and changed the Eastern Conference landscape. He also comes to Cleveland as the East’s reigning scoring leader, finishing All-NBA Second Team after averaging 28.9 ppg for the Celtics.
The former Washington Huskie standout has been defying the odds his whole life, and his now-storied NBA career began in exactly the same fashion – selected with the final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, 59 spots after the Wine & Gold tabbed Kyrie Irving at No. 1. Since then, Thomas’ rise has been meteoric, and the next Chapter is likely to begin in a matter of days.
As the Cavaliers prepare to face off against the franchise that gave their soon-to-be starting point guard his NBA start, we asked I.T. for a moment to recall his initial campaign in California’s capital in today’s Rookie Tales …
Last week in Cleveland, for the first time this season, Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas suited up, strapped on his trademark headband and took part in the layup line and the pregame, post-intro sermon from LeBron.
He hasn’t seen game action yet – finally putting the wraps on the rehab from the hip injury that sidelined him through the first 34 games of the season. But he’s close.
Thomas came to Cleveland in a blockbuster offseason trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston and changed the Eastern Conference landscape. He also comes to Cleveland as the East’s reigning scoring leader, finishing All-NBA Second Team after averaging 28.9 ppg for the Celtics.
The former Washington Huskie standout has been defying the odds his whole life, and his now-storied NBA career began in exactly the same fashion – selected with the final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, 59 spots after the Wine & Gold tabbed Kyrie Irving at No. 1. Since then, Thomas’ rise has been meteoric, and the next Chapter is likely to begin in a matter of days.
As the Cavaliers prepare to face off against the franchise that gave their soon-to-be starting point guard his NBA start, we asked I.T. for a moment to recall his initial campaign in California’s capital in today’s Rookie Tales …
What was the end of that Second Round like on Draft Night in 2011 – watching guys like Tanguy Ngombo and Ater Majok coming off the board before you?
Isaiah Thomas: That was a long day; probably one of the longest days of my life.
It was disrespectful to see those guys who would probably never touch an NBA court picked in front of me. But, you know, I was happy. I was happy to just be chosen – no matter where it was.
And I'm always thankful to Sacramento for giving me my first opportunity.