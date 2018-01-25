Second Unit Staying the Course

HISTORY

THE ALL-SECOND TEAM ... TEAM

G - John Battle (1991-95) – Before “swagger” was a thing, Cavaliers veteran guard John Battle brought it to Cleveland after a successful six-year run with the Hawks, giving a nice-guy team an edge it desperately needed.

F - Hot Rod Williams (1986-95) -- Probably the most accomplished Sixth Man in team history, Hot Rod could have started for almost any team in the league, but he came off the bench in a stellar nine-year run with some of the franchise’s most successful squads.

C - Mark West (1984-88, 1996-97) – There are very few franchise records not held by LeBron James, but the rugged center from Old Dominion still holds one of them as the Cavaliers all-time field goal percentage leader – patrolling the paint for George Karl’s Comeback Cavs and later for a single season with Mike Fratello.

F - Anderson Varejao (2004-05) – Originally a “throw-in” from Orlando as a second-rounder, Varejao – the fifth-ranked rebounder in Cavaliers franchise history – manning the middle for a dozen years as a tough defender and fan favorite during some of the organization’s greatest moments.

G - Boobie Gibson (2006-07) – In terms of epic Playoff moments, they don’t get much bigger than Daniel Gibson’s Game 6 outburst in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, but Boobie was a solid contributor on both ends for the better part of seven seasons after joining the Cavs as a second-rounder out of Texas in 2006.

HONORABLE MENTION: Damon Jones, Dick Snyder, Steve Kerr, Delonte West, Lonnie Shelton, Edgar Jones, Danny Ferry, John Lambert, Terrell Brandon

BY THE NUMBERS

ONE-ON-ONE ... with Jeff Green

What’s the mindset a second unit player takes to scoring table?

Jeff Green: We're there to do a job -- to manage the game or to bring energy to the game, to keep things stable, to play defense and get out on transition, get easy looks and get our first unit a rest. That's our job. There's no scheme for what we do. We give effort, we play together and we play unselfishly.

Do you think of yourselves as a unit or a collection of individuals?

Green: Both. We play as a unit and we play together. We play well collectively no matter who's in that unit. That's what we preach and that's what we do.

We know who we are. We know what D. Wade does, we know what Kyle does, we know what I do. So we play to those advantages. We want to orchestrate what the defense does; we don't want the defense dictating to us. We know each other's strengths, we know each other's spots on the floor and we try to put each other in great spots to succeed.

Is this group a good fit for you individually?

Green: Well, Kyle and Dwyane -- they both fit so well with each other and what we do. I'm a guy who, in transition, can get to the rim. Kyle's a great shooter and Dwyane can do everything. So, we play well off each other and that's what we've been doing and that's why we've been so successful.

Sometimes you make the game look effortless. How do you keep that level of poise?

Green: I can't speak for other players, but it's just me knowing who I am, being comfortable with what I do and know what I can't. And when you're good at what you do, you make it look easy, I guess.

I just try to play my strengths and whatever the outcome is, I'll live with it. I play without regret and I just play hard.

At the end of the day, it's all about effort and playing with joy, and that's what I try to do. I don't think about stats, I just stay in the moment and play the game.