By the Numbers: Home Openers

With Tuesday's victory of the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers have now won four of their last five home openers. In this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel, Cavs.com dissects some digits from openers past and present.

38 … points scored by LeBron James on October 27, 2009, the most by a Cavs player in a home opener.

.840 … Cavaliers free-throw percentage to start the new campaign going 21-for-25 against the Celtics from the charity stripe.

23 … rebounds are the most ever snagged by a Cavalier on opening night courtesy of Anderson Varejao on October 30, 2012.

16 … second chance points scored by the Wine & Gold during Tuesday night's victory compared to the Celtics' two.

14 … assists from LeBron James during last season's home opener, highest mark while beginning a season at home.

11, 5, 2, 2 … number of points, assists, rebounds and steals by Jae Crowder in 35 minutes during Tuesday's home opener.

19, 11, 14 … points, rebounds and assists garnered last season by LeBron James for the only triple-double in a Cavs home opener.

24 … total number of home openers in Cavaliers history.

15, 11 … points and rebounds tallied by Kevin Love for his first double-double of the new season.

.800 … Cavaliers winning percentage in the last five home openers.

.414 … shooting percentage that the Cavs held the Celtics to in Tuesday night's home opener, including a mere .250 percentage from beyond the arc.

+28 … point margin during the Cavs' 117-88 win against the New York Knicks in last season’s opener, the largest home opening victory in Wine & Gold history.

16 … rebounds by LeBron James on Tuesday against Boston, the most rebounds he has ever tallied in a home opener during his career.

8 … times the Cavs have played the Celtics in a home opener, more than any other team in Cleveland's history.