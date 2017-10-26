By the Numbers: The First Five

It's a marathon, not a sprint. With the Wine & Gold five games into their 2017-18 campaign, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' first few matchups in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

107.4 … points averaged by the Cavs so far this season. Their season-high point total came against the Chicago Bulls in their October 24th win after the Wine & Gold tallied 119.

61.1 … field-goal percentage posted by LeBron through the first five games of the 2017-18 season.

112.3, 50.6, 85.9 … points per game, FG percentage and FT percentage from all three Wine & Gold victories.

11.2 … rebounds per game averaged by Kevin Love, leading his squad through the first five.

13.0, .559, .520 … Kyle Korver’s scoring average, field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage in the last four games after not attempting a shot in the opener against Boston.

772 … games played by LeBron James, setting the franchise record on October 25th against the Nets. LBJ passes friend and former teammate Zydrunas Ilgauskas (771) for most games played by a Cavs player.

8 … steals by the Cavs against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 20th, the most in any game this season.

9.0 … assists averaged per game by LeBron, leading the Cavs.

11.4, 27.6, 17.2 … points averaged through all five games by Green, James and Love, respectively.

2-0 … Cleveland's record in the Central Division. They'll aim for 3-0 non November 1st when they take on the Indiana Pacers at home.

29, 10, 13 … points, rebounds and assists notched by LBJ in his first triple-double of the season. It's also the 56th time James has scored double digits in all three categories.

45+ … bench points scored by the Cavs reserves in four straight games, including a season-high 53 against the Nets on October 25th.