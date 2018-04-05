Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Key: Down the Homestretch After victories over New Orleans, Dallas and Toronto, the Wine & Gold will try to close out their four-game homestand with a perfect record when they host the Washington Wizards for a nationally-televised matchup on Thursday at The Q. As the conclusion of the 2017-18 regular season approaches, both the Cavs and Wizards have their eyes fixed on the Eastern Conference Playoff standings. The Wine & Gold enter Thursday's contest tied for the third seed with the Philadelphia 76ers (Cavs currently hold the tiebreaker) while the Wizards are knotted up with the Milwaukee Bucks in the seventh spot (Wizards hold the tiebreaker). In short, Thursday's game could end up being a first round Playoff matchup. Each team appears to be heading in different directions down the homestretch. The Cavaliers hold a 9-1 record in their last 10 overall games (since March 17) and have won seven in a row at The Q. Washington has lost six of their last eight. During the Cavs seven-game home win streak, the Cavs are averaging 115.0 points (.493 FG%, .412 3FG%, .806 FT%) and 23.6 assists. They have also won by an average of 11.3 points (115.0-103.7) and outrebounded their opponents by 7.6 boards (45.6-38.0) during that span. Against the Wizards, Cleveland is 9-4 in the last 13 matchups, which includes a 2-1 mark this season. In the three contests versus Washington in 2017-18, the Cavs have averaged 113.0 points on .510 shooting from the field. The Wine & Gold will aim to keep this trend going on Thursday.

Key: The King's Court Although LeBron James seems to have success against any team he faces, there are certain teams that the King has tormented with regularity throughout the years. One of those franchises being the Washington Wizards. From historic performances to Playoff domination, we could spend the next three keys filling up all the moments LBJ has had against the Wiz in the past. But, let's just take a look at this season. James is averaging a triple-double in his three games against the Wizards this campaign with 36.3 points (.587 FG%), 10.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 40.3 minutes. Drawing the task of having to attempt to slow down the L-Train will be the Wizards small forward, Otto Porter Jr. In his fourth season, the Georgetown standout is having arguably his best campaign as a pro averaging 16.7 points over his last 29 games on .524 shooting. Expect Porter Jr. to get help from fellow frontcourt mate, Markieff Morris. Morris has had success against Cleveland in the past, averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 17 career meetings against the Wine & Gold. Morris, Porter Jr. and the entire Wizards squad will need to bring their A-games if they want to hold court with the King.

Key: On Guard In Tuesday's victory over the Raptors, the Wine & Gold kept one of the best backcourt tandems in check, holding Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan to just 9-of-24 shooting from the floor for a combined 24 points. The Cavs guards will aim to do the same against another dynamic duo, Washington's John Wall and Bradley Beal. Two games ago, Wall returned to the lineup after missing 34 games because of knee surgery. In his absence, Beal took charge. The fifth-year pro out of Florida earned his first All-Star nod and is averaging 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season. He leads Washington with 52 20+, 14 30+ and three 40+ point games this campaign. Washington has dropped both games since Wall returned, including a 120-104 loss to the NBA-leading Rockets on Tuesday. Wall has struggled in both games, shooting a combined 9-of-27. Although Wall is still working his way back into form, the five-time All-Star is always a threat at both ends of the floor. Up for the challenge against Washington's two-headed monster will be Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood. Hood was just as efficient, tallying 17 points on 6-12 (.500) shooting. Hood has scored in double figures in five of his last six games, averaging 14.3 points on .493 shooting (.458 3FG%) and 2.5 rebounds in 27.9 minutes. Clarkson will likely be thrown into the starting lineup following injuries to George Hill (ankle) and Jose Calderon (hamstring). Clarkson is the league's second leading scorer off the bench at 14.2 points per game tallying double figures in 18 of his 24 games with the Cavaliers. Needless to say, the backcourt duel will be one to keep your eye out for on Thursday night.

Key: Feeling the Love It often gets understated the impact that Kevin Love has on the Cavaliers. Simply put, the Wine & Gold are an infinitely better team when No. 0 is on the floor and playing at a high level. Case in point ... since KLove returned after missing 21 games with a hand injury, the Cavs have gone 8-1. (Love did miss last week's victory in Charlotte while under concussion protocol.) In his eight appearances since being inserted back into the lineup, the five-time All-Star has recorded double-doubles in four of them including 18 points and a game-high 15 rebounds in Tuesday's victory against the Raptors. It was his 31st double-double of the season. In his last five games against the Wizards, Love is averaging 21.2 points (.477 FG%, .533 3FG%, .903 FT%) and 10.4 rebounds in 33.2 minutes. Battling with KLove in the paint will be the Wizards warlock, Marcin Gortat. Although his numbers have been down this season, the 10th year pro from Poland is still the Wizards anchor at both ends in the paint. Gortat has recorded 15 double-doubles on the season and gets his aforementioned dynamic duo of guards free for shots. He is third in league in screen assists per game at 4.4. The duel between Gortat and KLove will be a chess match with Love forcing Gortat to guard him on the perimeter and Gortat wanting to take advantage of his size in the paint. As a team, the Wine & Gold have been patrolling the paint during their seven-game home winning streak, outrebounding their opponents by 7.6 boards (45.6-38.0) during that span.