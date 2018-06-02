Five Keys: Cavaliers at Warriors - Game 2

Key: Don't Get Mad, Get Even A theme that’s been developing over the last couple days since the Cavaliers dropped Game 1 in Oakland is a comparison to the 2015 Finals – when the Wine & Gold fell in a wild overtime finish in the series opener before bouncing back to steal Game 2. The cast is vastly different, but the Cavaliers are still the underdogs and could find themselves even further behind the 8-ball unless they can take Sunday night’s showdown at Oracle Arena. In Game 1, Cleveland put itself in excellent position to win – beating Golden State on the boards and second-chance opportunities, staying attached through the Warriors’ third-quarter barrage and getting to within a single free throw of taking the lead in the closing seconds. The Dubs relied on their winning formula, getting a combined 79 points from their Big Three, with Draymond Green finishing one assist shy of a triple-double. Of course, there’s no real need to rehash the controversial ending, but the league might have done a subtle mea culpa by not fining Tyronn Lue or Kevin Love nor suspending Tristan Thompson, who got the heave-ho late in the extra-session. In Game 1, the Cavaliers saw that the World Champs were beatable; on Sunday night, they need to finish the job.

Key: Golden Statement According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, there’s a Western Conference assistant coach who believes in all seriousness that LeBron James could average 50 points in the 2018 Finals. And as crazy as that sounds, the King got off to a proper start to do just that – going off for 51 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, finishing 19-of-32 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range, and 10-of-11 from the stripe, adding eight boards, a team-high eight assists, a steal and a blocked shot. The four-time MVP became the first player since Michael Jordan to top the 50-point mark in a Finals contest and is the only player to put up 51, eight and eight. Numeral 23 – who’s now topped the 40-point plateau in eight contests during this postseason, including three in his last five outings – has notched at least 25 points, five boards and five assists in 11 straight Finals contests. No other player has had a run longer than seven games. With his 50-point performance, James joined Hall of Famers – Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Jerry West, Bob Petit and Michael Jordan as the only players to put up 50. Among that group, however, he’s the only one to do so in a losing effort. James’ Finals opposite – at least on paper – Kevin Durant, led both teams with three blocks, but struggled from the floor, thanks in-part to some strong defense by Jeff Green off the bench. In Game 1, the reigning Finals MVP finished with 26 points, but shot just 8-of-22 from the floor, including 1-of-7 from deep, to get there.

Key: Keeping Their Guard Up Even the most ardent Cavalier supporter knows that Golden State’s All-Star backcourt has a huge edge in the 2018 Finals. George Hill simply doesn’t bring the offensive firepower of his predecessor, and JR Smith has been hot-and-cold throughout the current postseason. On Thursday night, the starting tandem combined for just 17 points on 5-for-16 shooting, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. Swish finished with 10 points and six rebounds in the loss, but the 14-year vet was also a -22 in his 39 minutes of work, and his mental lapse in the closing seconds might’ve cost the Cavaliers chance to steal Game 1. Still, the Wine & Gold know that Smith – who averaged 18.7 points and shot 17-for-27 from deep over the last three games of the 2017 Finals – can go off at any moment. Hill, who called Thursday’s defeat the “toughest loss of (his) career” finished with seven points on 2-of-6 shooting, splitting a pair of free throws with 4.7 to play that could’ve given Cleveland a one-point edge at the end of regulation. Quite simply, the Cavaliers will need more from their starting backcourt if they intend to pull off the upset. The Dubs’ dynamic duo did what they do best in Game 1 – combining to go 10-of-21 from beyond the arc, with Stephen Curry pacing Golden State with 29 points and nine assists. Klay Thompson bounced back from a potentially-catastrophic ankle injury in a first-half collision with JR Smith – adding 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

Key: Front and Center If the Cavaliers are at a disadvantage in the backcourt, they can make up much of the difference with their versatile and rugged frontcourt. LeBron James’ production is a given, but the Wine & Gold also got another strong performance from Kevin Love, who was aggressive from the opening tip in Game 1 – finishing with 21 points, going 9-for-20 from the floor (but just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc), adding a game-high 13 boards in the loss. The five-time All-Star has struggled against the Warriors in the past, but he’s found something he likes this year; including Thursday night’s performance and his two regular season meetings, Love is averaging 23.0 points and 12.7 boards per. Tristan Thompson had a relatively quiet night – until the closing moments of overtime, that is – finishing with just two points, five boards and a blocked shot before getting tossed on a seemingly innocuous challenge of a Shaun Livingston jumper late in the affair. Larry Nance Jr. has been solid throughout his postseason debut – and that carried right over into the Finals, chipping in with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with 11 boards in just under 20 action-packed minutes of work. Through the 2018 postseason, the sophomore big man from Wyoming is shooting an even 75 percent from the floor – going 36-for-48 in 17 Playoff appearances. The Warriors don’t like to play big and although starting center Kevon Looney was 4-of-5 from the floor, he was a -10 in 24 minutes of work. Draymond Green isn’t a traditional big by any standards, but he does match up with Cleveland’s frontline and had another outstanding, annoying game – finishing with 13 points, 11 boards and nine assists before getting Tristan Thompson’s blood boiling in overtime.