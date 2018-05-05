Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Raptors - Game 3

Key: Killer Instinct If the Raptors were slightly rattled after dropping the Semifinal opener on Tuesday night in Toronto, they must be feeling some serious heat now down, 2-0, and headed into what should be seriously hostile territory on Saturday night in Cleveland. On Thursday night, the Wine & Gold weathered the Raptors first half barrage, flipped the script in the third quarter – notching 37 points in the period – and pulled away down the stretch, winning their eighth-straight Playoff game against Dwane Casey’s frustrated squad in convincing fashion. LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 74 points, five Cavaliers notched double-figures and the team handed out 25 assists to just three turnovers – putting Toronto into must-win mode just two games into the series. History is not on the Raptors side. They’ve gone 0-5 during the Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena – where Tyronn Lue’s team has gone 21-3 against Eastern Conference opponents since 2015. The Cavaliers – who’ve averaged 120.5 points per through the first two games of the series – have never lost a Playoff series (15-0) – when leading 2-0. (And they’re 9-0 when going up 3-0.) Don’t expect the top-seeded squad in the Conference to lay down when they come to Cleveland. But the Cavaliers are beginning to smell blood (and the possibility of a couple days’ rest) as they continue their run at the Ring.

Key: Homecoming King If anyone was wondering if the greatest player on the planet could actually elevate his game in the postseason, that player has answered your question. LeBron James has gone from doing something incredible every night to doing something historic every night. On Thursday night in Toronto, the King continued his jaw-dropping run – following his triple-double from Game 1 with another masterpiece in Game 2 – leading everyone with 43 points on 19-for-28 shooting, adding a game-high 14 assists to go with eight boards and a steal. Numeral 23 put on a withering shooting display in the third quarter – netting 15 points in the period, going 7-for-10 from the floor – and finished off the Raptors with more demoralizing perimeter work in a 12-point fourth quarter before taking a seat with 2:34 to play. In the win, James became the first player in NBA Playoff history to score more than 40 points and post 14 assists. In the 2018 postseason, the four-time MVP leads all players with a 34.4 ppg average on 55 percent shooting from the floor, adding 10.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.00 block – posting seven double-doubles and a pair of triple-doubles over that span. James, who prides himself on efficiency, has also committed a grand total of two turnovers in just over 87 minutes of work.

Key: Love Broker Just nine games into the 2018 Playoffs, and it’s already been a wild ride for Kevin Love. But after having easily his best game of the postseason, things could be trending up for the five-time All-Star. After posting 31 double-doubles during the regular season, Love doubled-up for just the second time in the Playoffs – but it was a big one: notching 31 points on 11-for-21 shooting, going 7-of-7 from the stripe and leading Cleveland with 11 boards in the win. In the previous contest, Love had his hands full with Jonas Valanciunas and it carried over to the offensive end – going just 3-for-13 from the floor. On Thursday night, the Raptors decided to switch smaller players on the former Bruin, and he made them pay early and often – coming out aggressive from the opening tip. It was also Love’s second 30-10 Playoff game with the Wine & Gold, having gone off for 32 and 12 in last year’s ECF against Boston. His opposite at the five-spot – Valanciunas – had a more difficult night than in Game 1 – and the ending of that one had him on his hands and knees, begging the basketball gods for a layup to fall. After going for 21 points and 21 boards in the series opener, the seventh-year man from Lithuania was still solid – finishing with 16 points and a game-high 12 boards, going 8-of-11 from the floor, but his impact was negligible in 26 minutes of action in Game 2.

Key: Dynamic Duo If you’re just checking the boxscore, Toronto’s All-Star backcourt of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have put up impressive numbers through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semis. DeRozan is averaging 23.0 points on 49 percent shooting and Lowry’s been almost as good – averaging 19.5 points on 59 percent shooting. But at no point has it felt like either player was ready to take charge of the game and both have been relatively quiet in the second halves of both contests. In Game 1, Lowry posted eight points in the second half and overtime, and finished with just three points after intermission in Game 2. After tallying just seven points in the second half and OT on Tuesday night, DeRozan was better in the second stanza on Thursday – netting nine of his 16 second-half points in the fourth quarter. But both struggled with foul trouble in Game 2 and DeRozan has yet to sink a three-pointer in the series. The Wine & Gold haven’t gotten big games from their starting backcourt, but they’ve been good enough for a pair of victories. Kyle Kover notched 19 points in the series opener before cooling down in Game 2. George Hill’s two-game set has been the opposite – bouncing back from a quiet Game 1 to become one of five Cavaliers in double-figures on Thursday night in Canada – finishing with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, adding three boards and a pair of assists.