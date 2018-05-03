Five Keys: Cavaliers at Raptors - Game 2

Key: Greed is Good The Cavaliers came to Canada and stole Game 1 on Tuesday night. Now it’s time to get greedy. After going toe-to-toe with the Pacers for seven games, the Wine & Gold traveled north of the border to win a white-knuckle overtime contest against the top-seeded squad in the East. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 14 points but simply chipped away at the Raptors, taking their first lead on the first bucket of the extra-session. The victory was the Cavaliers’ seventh straight over Toronto dating back to the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals – canning 14 triples and handing out 25 assists compared to just six turnovers. LeBron James finally got plenty of help – with five Cavaliers notching double-figures in the win. Aside from the 9-2 record against the Raptors over the past three seasons, the Cavaliers have history on their side, holding an 18-1 all-time series record after winning Game 1 of any postseason set. The Raptors are 7-7 all-time in the second game of a Playoff series, but 6-1 when playing Game 2 at Air Canada Centre. Not much of this will matter on Thursday night as the Cavaliers try to put a dagger in Toronto’s dream season by stealing their second straight against what has to be a rattled Raptors squad.

Key: Canadian King LeBron James had been shouldering a disproportionate share of the workload through the Cavaliers’ First Round series against Indiana – averaging 45.0 points per over the last three home games of the series and posting 161 more total points than Cleveland’s next-highest scorer. The four-time MVP still put in a full night at the office – logging 47 minutes in the victory and posting his second triple-double of the 2018 postseason, leading both teams with 26 points to go with 11 boards, a game-high 13 assists, two blocks and a steal. In the process, the King became the seventh player in NBA postseason history to grab at least 2,000 rebounds and the only player to tally at least 400 steals. Numeral 23 also still leads all Playoff performers in scoring at a 33.4 ppg clip, shooting 53 percent from the floor to go with 10.3 boards, 8.4 assists, 1.38 steals and 1.13 blocks per – posting six double-doubles and two triple-doubles along the way. Raptors rookie O.G. Anunoby did a solid job against James – holding him to just 12-for-30 shooting, including a 1-for-8 mark from beyond the arc.

Key: Middle Management The Pacers' bigs were a problem for the Wine & Gold in the previous series, and Toronto’s veteran center looks like he could be an issue for the Cavaliers over the next couple weeks. On Tuesday night, Coach Tyronn Lue tried to mix up his coverages on Jonas Valanciunas – forcing him to deal with Kevin Love, Jeff Green and Tristan Thompson. Valanciunas had his share of success – especially in the third period when he notched 13 of his 21 points. But the seventh-year center from Lithuania – who led both squads with 21 rebounds – seemed to run out of gas in Game 1 – missing six of his last seven shots, several of them at point-blank range. After Tristan Thompson got the start in Game 7 against Indiana, Kevin Love was back at the starting five spot on Tuesday – and once again he struggled from the floor, going 1-for-7 to start the game before finishing 3-for-13 on the night. Love did manage to lead the Cavaliers with 13 boards in the victory. Thompson eventually saw significant action against his hometown squad and was efficient once again – notching his second straight double-double, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds, grabbing nine of those boards off the offensive glass. Despite Love’s struggles and Thompson’s success, Coach Lue maintained on Wednesday that he’ll be going back to Love at center for Game 2.

Key: Guarded Optimism The Raptors boast one of the most dynamic backcourts in the Association, and they’ve had sporadic success against the Cavaliers in the past. But neither were eager to take the game-winning attempt on Tuesday night – with reserve Fred VanVleet trying the triple at the end of overtime in Game 1. Both had solid, but not spectacular nights in the opener, posting decent numbers despite fading down the stretch. DeRozan led the Raptors with 22 points, going 10-for-20 from the floor but taking the collar on four three-point attempts and making just three trips to the stripe. DeRozan scored four of the Raptors’ seven points in overtime, but even with that, only totaled seven points in the second half and extra-session combined. Lowry doubled-up with 18 points and a team-high 10 assists, but like DeRozan, struggled after intermission – finishing with just eight points in the final two quarters and OT. Lowry also committed four turnovers – none bigger than the five-second violation after a timeout with just over two minutes to play in regulation. In terms of the Cavaliers’ backcourt, George Hill was quiet after a strong Game 7 against Indiana – finishing with four points on 2-for-7 shooting, but Kyle Korver was very good in the Game 1 win – adding 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting, including a 5-for-12 mark from long-distance.