Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Key: Friday Night Lights We’re kind of late in the season for a pair of Western Conference matchups, but that’s what’s on the docket this weekend at The Q – beginning with Friday night’s visit from Anthony Davis and the Pelicans. With just seven games to go in the regular season, the Wine & Gold (45-30) are trying to hold off the Sixers (44-30) and Pacers (45-31) for the 3rd seed in the East. The Pelicans (43-32) are in an even more precarious spot out West – where the 4th seed or missing the Playoffs altogether are both distinct realities. The Cavaliers are coming off a three-game road trip, finishing at 2-1 after righting the ship on Wednesday night in Charlotte – going off for a season-high 42-point second quarter and holding the Hornets off by double-digits the rest of the way. After rattling off four straight wins, the Pelicans have dropped their last two to a pair of the Conference’s top dogs – falling to the Rockets on Saturday night and Blazers on Tuesday. Things won’t get easier for them on Friday night – coming to an arena where the Cavaliers have beaten them three straight times, holding them under 40 percent shooting while winning by an average of 10.0 points per.

Key: King of Consistency There aren’t many sports records that veer into “Joe DiMaggio” territory. One member of the Cavaliers family – Austin Carr – holds one of those marks, having dropped 61 points in an NCAA Tournament game (without the help of a three-point line). On Wednesday night in Charlotte, LeBron James reached an all-time milestone – and on Friday night at The Q, he looks to extend it to unreachable levels. In that Wednesday night win over the Hornets, James improved his streak of scoring double-figures to 866 straight games, tying Michael Jordan. As impressive as any of his other jaw-dropping records, this one ranks among the most special – a testament to his durability, consistency and sustained excellence. In terms of its accessibility – the next-closest player on the list is 28-year-old James Harden, who’s at 257. Of course, LeBron didn’t just notch double-figures on Wednesday – tallying game-highs in points (41) and rebounds (10) and assists (8) – going 14-for-26 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep and 9-of-11 from the floor. That outing marked his 46th double-double of the season and the 22nd time in his career he’s notched at least 40 points and 10 boards. James had a quiet night in Cleveland’s lopsided loss in New Orleans earlier this season – finishing with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with eight assists and three boards. But the King is on a different level as we approach April and the Pelicans are likely to see a different show on Friday night at The Q.

Key: Brow Beaten As we get to the final two weeks of the regular season, the MVP debate is down to a three-man race between James Harden, LeBron James and Pelicans big man Anthony Davis. When DeMarcus Cousins went down with an Achilles injury back in late January, Anthony was forced to carry the team on his back – and he’s done exactly that, leading the Pelicans to the middle of a crowded Western Conference Playoff picture with just a handful of games remaining. Like LeBron, the sixth-year superstar from Kentucky has posted some mind-boggling numbers this season – blocking 10 shots on March 11 vs. Utah and dropping 53 points on the Suns back on February 26. Davis is currently the league’s second-leading scorer (28.3 ppg), fifth-leading rebounder (11.1 rpg) and leading shot-blocker (2.5 bpg). He’s posted 45 double-doubles and is coming off a 36-point, 14-rebound night against Portland – adding four assists, six blocks and a pair of steals. The Brow had a similar night in New Orleans’ late-October win over the Wine & Gold – going off for 30 points and 14 boards to go with three blocks and a steal. Tristan Thompson got the start on Wednesday night against Dwight Howard before getting into early foul trouble. As the Cavs continue to tinker with rotations down the stretch – and with Kevin Love still listed as questionable – we’ll see whether Love, Thompson or Larry Nance Jr. draws this difficult starting assignment on Friday night.

Key: Shooting Stars Over their past three games, the Pelicans have started three different point guards – Ian Clark, Rajon Rondo and even our old friend, DeAndre Liggins. But they’ve depended on Jrue Holiday at the other backcourt position all season long – and he’s responded with the most productive campaign of his nine-year career. Having missed just one game all season, the former UCLA standout ranks in the league’s top 20 in assists and top 10 in minutes played. He dropped 37 points on the Rockets back in December, handed out 17 assists against the Clippers earlier this month and is coming off a triple-double against the Blazers – finishing with 21 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in Tuesday’s home heartbreaker. Holiday tormented the Cavs back on October 28 in New Orleans – netting 29 points, going 12-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. For the Wine & Gold, Rodney Hood stepped back into the starting lineup in Wednesday’s win over Charlotte – producing his third straight double-figure scoring performance, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting. JR Smith – who missed Friday’s shootaround with an illness and is listed as questionable for tonight – had arguably his best game of the season on Wednesday night, netting 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting to go with five boards, three assists and three steals.