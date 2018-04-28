Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pacers - Game 7

Key: Win or Go Home Heading into the postseason, the Cavaliers and Pacers had to both feel like they were in store for a knock-down, drag-out First Round – and that’s exactly where we’re at two weeks later, with Game 7 set for Sunday afternoon at The Q. After taking a 2-1 series lead, the confident Pacers saw the Wine & Gold take the next two in dramatic fashion to put them on the brink of elimination on Friday night. With their backs against the wall, Indiana proceeded to thump the Cavaliers in Game 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, doubling a 10-point halftime lead within the first six minutes of the third quarter and leading by as many as 36 in the fourth. If there was a silver lining from the second half of Friday’s lopsided loss, it was that Coach Tyronn Lue was able to rest his starters in the fourth quarter ahead of Sunday’s win-or-go-home showdown at The Q. The Wine & Gold are 3-2 all-time in Game 7s, including a 2-0 mark at home. (Although this will be the first Game 7 played at Quicken Loans Arena.) At this point, the Cavaliers need to flush Friday’s memory out and gear up for a one-game playoff at home, where they’ve won 12 of the last 14 against the upstart Pacers.

Key: One More Once Simply put, LeBron James has carried the Cavaliers through the first six games of their opening round series against Indiana. But on Friday night, even the game’s greatest player couldn’t bail out a listless Cavaliers squad. In the First Round, James is averaging 32.7 points – second-best mark in the postseason, and leads the Wine & Gold in rebounds (10.3), assists (7.8) and blocks (1.17). On Friday night, like the rest of the team, James never got into a groove, finishing with a team-high 22 points, going 7-for-16 from the floor, 3-of-6 from deep and 5-of-5 from the stripe and adding a team-best seven assists to go with five boards, a steal and the Cavs’ only two blocks of the game. LeBron made all five of his trips to the stripe in the first half and has now canned 21-straight free throws dating back to the fourth quarter of Game 4. The four-time MVP has played in six Game 7s over his Hall of Fame career, winning each of the last four – including two Championships and a win over the Pacers back in 2012. LeBron has tallied exactly 100 points (46 in Game 2, 44 in Game 5) – drilling the game-winner at the buzzer in the latter. Does the King have another ace up his sleeve on Sunday?

Key: Changing of the Guard If the series continued long enough, it was just a matter of time before Indiana’s dynamic backcourt rediscovered their rhythm. On Friday night in Indiana, both Victor Oladipo and Darren Collison – who the Cavaliers had kept pretty well in check – each had breakout games. Oladipo was aggressive from the opening tip, emerging from a three-game shooting funk to net a triple-double, leading both squads with 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, to go with 13 boards and 10 assists. The first-time All-Star – who went 7-for-31 from long-range in the series’ previous four games – beat Cleveland’s blitz and forced the action all night. Darren Collison was in an even worse funk than his backcourt mate heading into Game 6, but broke out on Friday – netting 15 points, going 3-of-4 from long-range and 6-of-9 from the floor overall. Collison, the league’s leading three-point shooter heading into the Playoffs, had gone 4-for-16 from deep in the previous five games of the First Round. The Wine & Gold’s backcourt was relatively ineffective in Game 6. Jose Calderon, getting his third straight start for the injured George Hill, went scoreless in 14 minutes of work. Kyle Korver, who’d averaged 18.5 points in the previous two games, finished with six points in Game 6 – going 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Key: Front and Center It’s been an extremely frustrating First Round for the Wine & Gold’s starting center, Kevin Love, who got off to a slow start in the series and comes into Game 7 after struggling through his last three outings. Those struggles continued on Friday night when the five-time All-Star finished with seven points and seven boards, going just 3-for-10 from the floor and 1-of-4 from long-range in 24 minutes of action. Love, who had five points in Cleveland’s previous visit to Indiana, is shooting 23 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three-point range in Games 3 through 6. In terms of relief, Larry Nance Jr. has been solid in limited action – shooting 73 percent from the floor in the series – but he doesn’t pack much offensive punch off the bench. Tristan Thompson has been quiet throughout the series. Indiana’s big men, conversely, have gotten better as the series has progressed. Thaddeus Young has been a very difficult matchup for Kevin Love while notching double-figures on 62 percent shooting over the last four games. Myles Turner has posted double-figures in four of the first six games while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 50 percent from deep. If the Cavaliers hope to advance on Sunday afternoon, they’ll have figure out how to mitigate this matchup.