Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pacers - Game 1

Key: Let the Games Begin The roller coaster that was the 2017-18 regular season came to a three-day stop after the Wine & Gold wrapped up another 50-win season and Central Division crown. Now, the fun part starts as the Cavaliers tip off the postseason with Game 1 of their First Round matchup against Indiana on Sunday afternoon at The Q. These two squads locked up in the opening round of the Playoffs one year ago, but to say that each is a completely different team this year would be an understatement. After trading Paul George over the offseason, some pundits had the Pacers headed for the Lottery. Instead, Nate McMillan gave the keys to Victor Oladipo – who’s resurrected his career in Indy. The Pacers proceeded to win 48 games – posting a 3-1 mark against the Cavaliers – and come to Cleveland looking for a Game 1 upset. They’ll face a vastly different Cavaliers squad than the one they took three of four against, with the last meeting taking place five weeks before a trio of roster-altering deals turned the Wine & Gold’s season around. In two home matchups against the Pacers this season, the Cavs dropped the first meeting by 17 – with Indiana connecting on 62 percent of its three-point attempts before taking the series finale on January 26 – holding on for the seven-point win.

Key: Reign Man If LeBron James is truly getting better, like fine wine – there’s another NBA record that should be very concerning to the Pacers ... James hasn’t lost a First Round contest since 2012 – a run of 21 straight victories, including last year’s blanking of the Pacers – doubling-up in each win and posting historic numbers over the four-game sweep, averaging 32.8 points on 54 percent shooting to go with 9.8 boards, 9.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per. Sunday’s showdown will be the LeBron’s 24th career postseason meeting against Indiana, bringing a 16-7 mark into Game 1. As the Cavaliers went 3-1 this season against the Pacers, the four-time MVP has been his excellent self – doubling-up in each of the first three losses and netting his eighth triple-double of the season in Cleveland’s January 26 win. But both LBJ and the Cavaliers are much different than they were back then, and Indy will get a taste of that on Sunday afternoon. Although Nate McMillan will go with any number of combinations in trying to contain James, he’ll initially line up against Bojan Bogdanovic, who comes into the postseason having averaged career-bests in scoring (14.3 ppg) and three-point percentage (.402). Bogdanovic finished with 17 points in the first game against Cleveland this season, but the Cavs bottled him up over the final three – holding him to 32 percent shooting and 29 percent from long-range.

Key: Hoosier Revival Of the myriad reasons for Indiana’s surprise season, there’s no bigger factor than Victor Oladipo, who revived his young career back in the state where he played his college hoops. After three seasons in Orlando and last year in OKC, the former second overall pick in 2013-14 averaged season highs almost entirely across the board and finished as the only player in the league who averaged more than 20.0 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. This past year, the former Indiana star ranked ninth in the league in scoring (23.1 ppg) and first in steals (2.36 spg) – topping the 20-point plateau on 51 occasions, including 12 games with 30 or more. Oladipo was very good against the Cavs this year as well – averaging 25.0 points on 44 percent shooting in four contests. Tyronn Lue hasn’t let on much about who he plans to start on Sunday afternoon, but he’ll have all of Cleveland’s backcourt healthy and at his disposal. JR Smith has spent the season’s homestretch coming off the bench, but he was one of the Wine & Gold’s stars in their lone victory over the Pacers this season – tallying a season-high 23 points, going 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and 8-of-15 overall. After going nuts against Indiana in the regular season a year ago, the Pacers solved Kyle Korver in 2017-18 – holding Cleveland’s sharpshooter to 21 percent shooting, including a 1-for-14 mark from deep.

Key: Love Broker After missing 20 games in February and March with a broken left hand, Kevin Love returned to the lineup without missing a beat – doubling up in his first game back and finishing the regular season with a game-high 28-point effort against the Knicks in New York. The five-time All-Star finished the season with 31 double-doubles and led Cleveland at 9.3 rebounds per, shooting a career-best 88 percent from the stripe. The only player in the NBA this year to average at least 9.0 rebounds and can at least 125 triples, Love notched a double-double in three of the meetings against Indiana this year and finished with 20 points in the game that he didn’t. Love will likely start off against Myles Turner, one of the few remaining holdovers from the squad Cleveland faced in the First Round a year ago. Turner also missed a good chunk of the season battling the injury bug, but still finished third in the NBA, averaging 1.81 blocks per game while also improving his range – ranking sixth among centers in three-point percentage.