Five Keys: Cavaliers at Nets

Key: No Sleep Til Brooklyn Wednesday marks the first official road trip – (even though it’s just a two-gamer) – of the season, as the Cavs complete their mid-week back-to-back, taking on the Nets at the Barclays Center. The Wine & Gold righted the ship after halftime last night, snapping a six-quarter funk that saw the Magic go wire-to-wire on Saturday night and the Bulls holding a double-digit lead through the first 24 minutes. LeBron James, Kevin Love and the Cavs bench came up big after intermission and Cleveland got their first win over the year against the new Baby Bulls after dropping all four decisions to Chicago last year. The Nets had no such luck against Tyronn Lue’s squad last year – dropping all three meetings and 10 of their last 12. And this year, the Cavaliers have some serious skin in the game, holding Brooklyn’s unprotected first round pick and looking to help pile up the loss total for a franchise that’s averaged just over 20 wins in the last two years. The Nets have upgraded their talent, however, and despite losing Jeremy Lin for the season, still have some decent pieces that’ve gotten them to .500 ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Wine & Gold.

Key: New York Groove One of those pieces is former Buckeye, D’Angelo Russell, who – at the four-game mark – is the leading candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 boards – posting a 30-point outing in the opener, a double-double in Sunday’s win over Atlanta and a 29-point effort last night in Orlando. This is the version of Russell the Lakers envisioned when they took him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, dealing him to Brooklyn along with Timofey Mozgov in exchange for Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma. The Nets needed the talent upgrade, but the Lakers still got the better of the deal; Lopez is his old self and Kuzma looks like the steal of last year’s Draft. Timo has started all four games for the Nets this year, but he’s gotten limited minutes and touches, averaging 5.8 points and 4.8 boards in just over 16 minutes a night – shooting 57 percent from the floor. Our old friend even stepped out and canned his first triple of the season last night in Orlando.

Key: Front and Center When Timo lines up for the opening tip on Wednesday, he’ll square off against Tristan Thompson – with Tyronn Lue making a lineup change for last night’s contest at The Q and likely sticking with it against in Brooklyn. Kevin Love had started the first three games at the 5, but an injury to Derrick Rose set the tumblers rolling on a new starting five that’s put LeBron at the point, J.R. Smith replacing Dwyane Wade and Love and Thompson at their natural frontcourt positions. Thompson had a quiet but solid game last night – finishing with five points and nine boards. Swish struggled from the floor – going 1-for-7 from deep – but Wade looked comfortable in his new role, facilitating the second unit and finishing with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting to go with four assists. Love had an uncharacteristically slow start, but eventually stacked up his third double-double of the season with 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Key: Passing of the Torch The last time the comprehensive website StatsPass had LeBron James listed as a starting Guard, he went off for 56 points in Toronto and Paul Silas lost his job the following day. That was March 20, 2005 and although some folks might claim that Number 23 is actually always playing point guard, Tyronn Lue made it official before last night’s home matchup against Chicago. The King continued his early-season domination on Tuesday – leading everyone with 34 points, going 13-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from long-range to go with a game-high 13 assists. As incredible as James is at any position, watching him feeding bounce passes to a cutting Kevin Love or the no-look behind-the-back dish to Jae Crowder in the corner was witnessing a true artist, a conductor at work. On Wednesday night, James – who’s averaged 28.6 ppg all-time against the Nets – sets another franchise mark, suiting up for his 772nd contest as a Cavalier, passing his old friend Zydrunas Ilguaskas and becoming the All-Time leader in games played in the Wine & Gold.