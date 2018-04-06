Five Keys: Cavaliers at Knicks

Key: Big Apple Battle With just two more contests remaining in the regular season – and even with Friday night’s loss to the streaking Sixers in the books – the Wine & Gold can still bounce back and take the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have an ideal opponent to do so against. On Monday night, the Cavaliers play the first of two season-ending matchups against the lowly Knicks – who’ve dropped 16 of their last 20 games and are limping towards the Lottery after the loss of Kristaps Porzingis. The Sixers, who sit one game ahead of Cleveland, also have two games remaining after running their win streak to 14 over the weekend – taking on the Hawks on Tuesday and the Bucks (still jockeying with the Heat and Wizards) on Wednesday. The Cavaliers almost pulled off the season’s biggest comeback, coming from 30 points down on Friday night to get to within a deuce in the fourth quarter before succumbing to the Sixers. The Knicks are wrapping up a five-game homestand, having split their last two – falling to the Bucks on Saturday night after drubbing the Heat the previous evening. The Wine & Gold have had New York’s number for some time – having dropped them in 11 of the previous 12 meetings, including each of the last eight at Madison Square Garden.

Key: Back in the New York Groove After yet another epic performance in Friday night’s loss to the Sixers, it’s hard to imagine LeBron James doing any more to help his case in the MVP race over the final two games. By the same token, the King has already posted two 50-point games at the World’s Most Famous Arena and his squad needs tonight’s victory for Playoff positioning. Right now, it’d be foolish to put anything past Numeral 23 – who most recently posted his 18th triple-double of the season on Friday – notching 35 of his game-high 44 points after intermission, going 17-for-29 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, adding 11 boards, 11 assists, two steals and a block. Along the way, James became the youngest player in NBA history to net 31,000 points and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for fifth on the league’s all-time list with the 430th 30-point game of his Hall of Fame career. The four-time MVP – who’s averaged a triple-double in his 28 outings dating back to early February – has feasted on the Knicks over the course of his career and has registered three trifectas in his last seven meetings against New York.

Key: Plan Beasley The last time the Knicks reached the postseason, JR Smith was coming off the bench for them. Playoff droughts don’t work well in the Big Apple, and between the rebuilding Knicks and struggling Nets across the East River, there hasn’t been much joy of late. On Monday night, the Knicks will be without their top three players – Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and (likely to LeBron’s chagrin) Enes Kanter. The absence of New York’s main men has opened the door for some young players to make their mark and has given other veterans an opportunity for redemption. This past June’s top pick, Frank Ntilikina – taken eighth overall – has been a steady defensive presence, suiting up for 76 games as a rookie, but he’s been offensively challenged in his first season in New York, averaging 5.7 points per, notching double-figures in just 11 outings. With the Knicks top three scorers on the shelf, Michael Beasley has emerged as an offensive option – averaging 13.1 points on 51 percent shooting in 72 appearances. The second overall pick of the 2008 Draft, Beasley has already topped the 30-point mark on five occasions this season – including a 32-point performance against the Pistons less than two weeks ago at the Garden.

Key: Going Green The Cavaliers have gone with some interesting lineups over the course of an odd season. And as we wrap up this crazy campaign, Cleveland is once again going against the grain – starting Jeff Green along the (somewhat) positionless frontline. In his first year with the Cavs, Green didn’t start a single game before being pressed into duty on March 11 in Los Angeles. Since then, he’s started 12 of his last 15 games and, if the last two are any indication, is getting very comfortable in his new role. Coach Tyronn Lue likes Green’s versatility on the defensive end, and he’s been excellent offensively of late – coming off a season-high 33-point performance on Friday night in Philly, going 10-for-12 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from three-point range. Over his last two outings, the 10th-year pro from Georgetown is averaging 27.0 points on 82 percent shooting, including 78 percent from long-range. Green has struggled in the two meetings against the Knicks this year – averaging 6.0 points on 31 percent shooting – but he’s a different player in a different mindset here in the homestretch.