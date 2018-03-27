Five Keys: Cavaliers at Heat

Key: Going Streaking The NBA season has reached the serious homestretch – with certain teams playing out the string and others clawing for postseason positioning. The Wine & Gold dealt with the former on Friday night and Sunday afternoon; they’ll deal with the latter on Tuesday night in South Beach. Only a game-and-a-half separate the Cavaliers, Sixers and Pacers. The Heat currently sit in the eighth spot, but could conceivably climb into the Conference’s top four. Cleveland is coming off its fifth-straight win – an uphill victory over the Nets on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. The shorthanded Cavaliers trailed for most of the first three quarters before pulling away late for their 44th win of the season. The streaky Heat dropped their second straight on Sunday – falling in overtime to the Pacers in Indy. The Wine & Gold have taken the first two games against Miami this year – both at The Q – and look to sweep the season series for the first time since 2009-10. But the Cavaliers have struggled mightily in Miami over the years, riding a 13-game losing streak at AmericanAirlines Arena – one that dates back to January 25, 2010.

Key: Weekly Wonder During the Wine & Gold’s 13-game skein in Miami, LeBron James was partially responsible for just over half of those losses as a member of the Heat. But he hasn’t fared any better in South Florida with the Cavaliers than the squad did without him. Numeral 23 looks to change all that on Tuesday night – and with the way he’s been playing since the start of February, who would bet against him? On Monday afternoon, the King earned his fourth Eastern Conference Player of the Week nod – 61st of his Hall of Fame career – after averaging 34.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.25 steals, shooting .627 from the floor in the process. On Sunday afternoon, James notched his 44th double-double of the year, leading both teams with 37 points, going 14-for-19 from the floor, adding 10 boards, a game-high eight assists and a steal. Two of those 44 double-doubles have come against his former squad – netting 21 points and 12 boards in the first meeting and 24 and 11 in Cleveland’s 91-89 victory back on January 31. The four-time MVP would love to continue his sensational run by finally getting his squad off the skid down in South Beach.

Key: Power Point Presentation For most of the Cavaliers’ five-game win streak, they’ve essentially gone with two point guards – George Hill and Jose Calderon – in the starting lineup. Hill has been very good over the last three games – averaging 15.3 points on 70 percent shooting from the floor, including 67 percent (6-of-9) from long-range over that span. Calderon hasn’t had to do as much scoring, but he’s been almost as efficient – averaging 9.0 points on 70 percent shooting over the same stretch. Both guards – as well as Jordan Clarkson – will need to be on their toes on Tuesday night, going against one of the more underrated players in the league in Goran Dragic. Despite being named an All-Star this past year, Dragic has flown under the radar for much of his career. The 10th-year man from the former Yugoslavia has led the Heat in scoring 25 times and assists 32 times so far this season, both team-highs. Before posting just nine points in Sunday’s loss in Indy, Dragic had averaged 23.3 points over his last six outings, with a pair of 30-point performances in the mix. The Cavaliers have done a very good job against Dragic so far this season – holding him to 12.5 points per in the two victories – shooting just 36 percent from the floor and 17 percent from long-distance.

Key: Love Machine Almost lost during LeBron James’ brilliant run this week (and beyond) is the return of Kevin Love. After missing 20 games with a fractured left hand, the five-time All-Star has blended back into the lineup seamlessly. In his first five games back from the injury, Love is averaging 20.3 points and 10.0 boards, shooting 48 percent from three-point range and 94 percent from the stripe. In Sunday’s win over the Nets, the 10-year vet from UCLA registered his 29th double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points, a game-high 15 boards and four assists – his 96th career 20-15 games. In his lone game against the Heat this season, Love tallied 22 of his season-high 38 points in the first quarter – going 10-for-16 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep and 14-for-17 from the stripe in just 25 minutes of work. The Cavs catch a break on Tuesday with Hassan Whiteside still out of the lineup with a hip injury. In his place, the Heat have gone with rookie big man, Bam Adebayo – who’s coming off his best start of the season, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The former Kentucky standout also posted a 16-rebound effort two weeks ago against the Kings.