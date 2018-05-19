Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Celtics - Game 3

Key: Home Sweet Home After the Celtics held serve through the first two games of the 2018 ECF up in Boston, the Cavaliers find themselves in the position of having to win four of their next five games to defend the Conference crown. That defense of the home floor begins on Saturday night, when the Wine & Gold try to bounce back from a pair of discouraging losses in Beantown – including Tuesday night’s loss that put them in their current two-game bind. In that defeat, Cleveland took a seven-point edge into the halftime locker room before being outscored, 59-39, after intermission. All five Celtics scored in double-figures and Boston’s starting guards completely dominated Cleveland’s as the third-quarter funk reared its ugly head at the worst possible moment. Fortunately, the Cavaliers are coming home for the next two – and they’ve been very good again in this postseason, winning their last five by an average of nearly 10 points per. The Cavs – who’ve held four of their six foes under 100 points at The Q – have won eight of their last 11 home games, regular season and playoffs, over the Celtics. As a franchise, the Cavaliers have overcome an 0-2 deficit to win a Playoff series twice before – overtaking the Pistons in 2007 to reach their first NBA Finals and, of course, topping the Warriors in seven games to win the title back in 2016. Where this comeback would rank can be sorted out later, but either way, it needs to start on Saturday night at The Q.

Key: Springtime Reign Everyone in the arena – and in the basketball universe – expected LeBron James to bounce back with a big effort after being held to just 15 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. And as usual, the King did not disappoint. James continued his historic run in the 2018 postseason, dropping 21 points in the first period and finishing with a game-high 42 points on 16-for-29 shooting, including 5-of-11 from long-range, to go with 10 boards, a game-high 12 assists and a blocked shot in the loss. It was LeBron’s fifth 40-point performance in 13 Playoff games this spring, his third triple-double and, combining the two, the third 40-point triple-double of Numeral 23’s postseason career, moving him past Oscar Robertson as the only player in NBA history to achieve said feat. The four-time MVP also became the first player to crack four-figures against any single postseason opponent – having now scored 1,036 points against Boston over the course of his Playoff career. As predicted, the Celtics have thrown a lot of looks at LeBron, but he’s primarily battled with Marcus Morris, who backed up his boast in Game 1 but was decidedly less effective on both ends in Game 2 – finishing with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting while battling foul trouble for most of the night.

Key: Backcourt Battle Probably the most damning statistic from Tuesday night’s loss came from their starting backcourt, which was outscored on Tuesday night by a combined score of 41-3. Boston’s young duo of Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier were effective and aggressive. Cleveland’s starting tandem of George Hill and JR Smith was not. Brown, the rising second-year star from Cal, is definitely not the same player the Cavs locked down in last year’s postseason – holding him to 16 combined points over the final three games of the series. Instead, Brown has been Boston’s most consistent offensive player in the series – notching 23 points in each of the first two contests, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 46 percent from deep. Terry Rozier, who prepped at Shaker Heights High, emerged from a rough Game 1 outing to torment his hometown squad on Tuesday, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the fateful third quarter. If the Cavaliers hope to begin evening this series, they’ll need much more on both ends from JR Smith – who’s struggled mightily through the first two games of the series, combining for four points in the series, going 2-for-16 from the floor without hitting a single trey in seven attempts. Swish also committed a silly late-game foul that drew a Flagrant 1, pushing Al Horford in the back on a layup attempt. George Hill got his college diploma before the series began, but that hasn’t helped him on the floor. Through two games, the 10th-year man has a combined eight points and one assist.

Key: Feeling the Love After an uneven start to the 2018 postseason, Kevin Love has definitely found his rhythm as the Eastern Conference Finals return to Cleveland. Through the first eight games of this year’s Playoff run, Love averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 boards – posting four single-digit scoring performances in the mix. But since Game 2 in Toronto, Love’s looked more like himself – upping his average to 22.8 points and 11.2 boards per over his last five outings. On Tuesday night in Beantown, Love was exceptional – doubling up with 22 points and a game-high 15 boards. The five-time All-Star – who passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas for third place in the franchise’s all-time postseason rebounding charts – tallied half of his points in the third quarter, helping Cleveland keep the contest within striking distance. With Tristan Thompson getting the start, Love looked more comfortable back in his normal position – and also managed to keep impressive rookie Jayson Tatum pretty well in check. In Game 1, the Cavaliers halted his impressive 20-game run at seven postseason games, and on Tuesday night, held the former Duke star to just 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting. The youngster had his way with the Sixers, averaging 23.6 points in the five-game series, but the Cavs have kept a lid on him so far in the ECF – averaging 13.5 ppg through the first two contests.