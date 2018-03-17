Five Keys: Cavaliers at Bulls

Key: Sweep Seekers The Wine & Gold come into Chicago as a team of walking wounded, trying to maintain their playoff standing in the Eastern Conference while attempting to get healthy when said playoffs begin in just under a month. As it stands, the Cavaliers are a one-half game behind the Pacers for the third spot in the East and a half game ahead of the Wizards for the fourth spot. Two nights ago, the shorthanded Cavaliers dropped their fifth-straight game in Portland – a 113-105 defeat that dropped them to 2-3 on their longest road trip of the season, which wraps up on Saturday night in the Windy City. In that loss, the Cavaliers – playing again without most of their frontline regulars – were bullied on the boards and in the paint. The lottery-bound Bulls, who’ve actually won every other game so far in the month of March, are coming off a Friday-night victory in Memphis. On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold can get a measure of revenge against a Bulls team that swept all four games last year by returning the favor this season. If the Cavs are able to complete the season sweep, it would mark just the fourth time they’ve ever done so in the long and complicated history between these two squads.

Key: Next Men Up As both teams race to the regular season finish line, Saturday night’s contest at the United Center will be almost as noteworthy for who isn’t playing as for who is. With Kyle Korver having to fly home to tend to a personal matter, the Cavaliers will now be without his services as well as Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring), Kevin Love (hand), Tristan Thompson (ankle), Cedi Osman (hip) and Rodney Hood (back). The recent rash of injuries forced the Cavaliers to go with Jeff Green at center on Thursday night in Portland, and Tyronn Lue will have to get creative with his rotations again on Saturday night in Chicago. The Bulls, who are now experimenting with young lineups as they close out the campaign, finished Friday night’s win in Memphis with Antonio Blakeney, Cameron Payne, Paul Zipser, Noah Vonleh and Cristiano Felicio on the floor. And on Saturday night, Fred Hoiberg’s squad will be without starting point guard Kris Dunn (toe) as well as their prized rookie, Lauri Markkanen (back spasms).

Key: The Iron Giant As the Cavaliers continue to tinker with rotations as the late-season injuries pile up, one position that Coach Lue hasn’t needed to worry about is his starting small forward. LeBron James has played in all 68 contests so far and has a chance to play all 82 for the first time in his Hall of Fame career. The four-time MVP is coming off another monster outing – going off for 35 points, 14 boards, six assists, three blocks and a pair of steals on Thursday night in Portland. His massive tomahawk dunk over Jusuf Nurkic in the first quarter stunned the Moda Center crowd and electrified the Cavs’ bench, but even another big effort by LBJ wasn’t enough to get Cleveland past the hottest squad in the league. With James’ 35-point and 14-board performance, he became one of just six active players to ring up 400 double-doubles for his career. The four-time MVP – who’s averaging a triple-double (29.4 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 10.1 apg) over his last 16 games – has dominated his long-time Chicago rivals so far this season, averaging 30.3 points on 59 percent shooting from the floor and 53 percent from long-distance to go with 9.3 assists and 5.0 boards through the first three meetings of the year.

Key: Kid Comeback After missing most of the season while rehabbing from ACL surgery, Zach LaVine made his season debut in mid-January and has been very good in trying to close out the season strong with Chicago. The Bulls have been careful with their high-flying young star, who finished with 20 points but didn’t play in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s win over Memphis on Friday night. In his 24 appearances this season, the former UCLA standout has topped the 20-point plateau 10 times – including a 35-point effort against his former squad in an early-February victory over the Timberwolves. With Kyle Korver out for Saturday’s showdown in Chicago, JR Smith will likely get the start at shooting guard. Swish was moved to the bench for Tuesday night’s matchup in Phoenix and responded with a solid 14-point effort in the victory before struggling in 27 minutes of work against the Blazers – finishing with just three points on 1-for-3 shooting. The 14th-year guard would love to reverse his fortunes against the Bulls on Saturday night as well. In two games against them this year, Smith has tallied three points in each, shooting a combined 2-for-11 from the floor in each of those meetings.