Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Key: Running of the Bulls Last year, the one team the Cavaliers couldn’t solve was the Chicago Bulls, dropping all four contests to their Central Division nemesis. But that team and the one they’ll face tonight are two markedly different squads. Despite going to the past three Finals, the Wine & Gold made major offseason overhauls. The Bulls did as well. But the team that took the East’s top seed to six games after losing Rajon Rondo went into straight rebuilding mode – dealing three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler on Draft night and releasing Dwyane Wade earlier this fall. They’ve also had plenty of turmoil, with Bobby Portis drawing an eight-game suspension for socking Nikola Mirotic in a practice rhubarb. The Cavaliers' adversity extends to a routine lineup change and an ugly loss on Saturday night – dropping their first contest of the season as Orlando snapped a 17-game losing streak dating back to November 2012. The Bulls come to town having dropped their first two and the Cavaliers are looking to make it three before heading out for a two-game roadie in Brooklyn and the Big Easy.

Key: Two Guards Going into the fourth game of the season, the Cavs have made a pair of lineup changes – one voluntary and one most definitely not. The voluntary lineup change came directly from Dwayne Wade, who talked Tyronn Lue into moving him into the second unit. J.R. Smith, who’s started 157 regular season games as a Cavalier, will regain his starter’s spot on Tuesday night against Chicago. Swish has had his moments this season, but hasn’t gotten into any real rhythm off the bench – shooting just 33 percent from the floor, just over 15 percent from long-range. Wade’s numbers haven’t been much better. The change might do both parties some good. The involuntary lineup change is the absence of Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle late on Friday night in Milwaukee and, per Coach Lue, will miss about another week. Jose Calderon was relatively ineffective in Saturday’s spot-start and Iman Shumpert started the second half in his place – turning in the second-highest scoring total of his career as a Cav, finishing with 21 points on 5-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Calderon is listed as the starter for Tuesday night’s matchup, but Coach Lue will reveal his call closer to gametime

Key: Youth Movement The Portis-Mirotic incident shook the NBA – and the Bulls organization. Portis gets an extended extension and Mirotic faces over a month of recovery time. If there’s a silver lining to the story, it’s that the rebuilding Bulls can get a real look at some young players like Paul Zipser, last year’s first rounder Denzel Valentine and this year’s first rounder, Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish import, taken No. 7 overall out of Arizona as part of the Jimmy Butler deal with Minnesota, looked very good against the Cavaliers in the preseason and has been very impressive in two starts this season – averaging 15.0 points and 10.0 boards. LaMarcus Aldridge lit him up for 28 points as San Antonio spoiled Chicago’s home opener on Saturday night. But he looks like a promising pick so far. The Bulls were expecting more out of Valentine – taken with the 14th overall pick a year ago. Young veterans, Justin Holiday and Jerian Grant are averaging double-figure scoring and our old friend Kay Felder has even averaged just over 15.2 minutes of action with this recent reincarnation of the Baby Bulls.

Key: Climbing the Charts You can count the Cavalier franchise records that LeBron James doesn’t own on one hand. And the one milestone he’s about to reach on Tuesday night is one that’ll make him very proud, while replacing his close friend. When James suits up for the matchup with Chicago, it’ll mark his 771st career regular season game as a Cavalier. The Wine & Gold’s top 5 will now round out – following LeBron and Z (771) – Danny Ferry (723), Bingo Smith (720) and Hot Rod Williams (661). And through the first three games, the King shows no signs of slowing down, shooting an even 60 percent from the floor through his first three outings. He led the squad in assists and scoring in the first two games this year, finishing with a game-high 16 boards in the opener against Boston. On Saturday night, despite a solid 22-point effort, James was admittedly out of rhythm, going 8-of-15 from the floor but with just four boards and a pair of assists. He’ll want to get a winnable home game against Chicago to wash the taste of Saturday’s loss out of the team’s mouth.