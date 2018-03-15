Five Keys: Cavaliers at Blazers

Key: Rip City Redux The Cavaliers caught a nice mid-trip break on Tuesday night – crushing the lottery-bound Suns on Tuesday night in Phoenix to even their six-game junket at two games apiece. But the sledding gets much tougher up in the Pacific Northwest as the Wine & Gold take on the hottest squad in the Association on Thursday night. In Tuesday’s wire-to-wire win in the Valley of the Suns, the Cavaliers jumped out to a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the affair and never looked back – with seven players notching double-figures, and the starters getting a much-needed break in the fourth quarter. The Blazers come in having won 10-straight games to surge to the top of the Northwest Division and sit third in the Western Conference overall. They’ve won 16 of their past 17 games at the Moda Center, where they’ve had their way against Cleveland in recent years – beating the Cavs by an average of 19.0 points over their last four visits. The Cavaliers beat up the Blazers in their lone visit to Quicken Loans Arena back on January 2, but both teams are vastly different these days. With just one game remaining on their roadie following tonight’s contest, the Wine & Gold would love to notch a signature win before heading home.

Key: Defending Damian Although you’d get plenty of arguments from the Bay area and D.C., some feel the Blazers have the best current backcourt in the league – and that stellar duo is led by three-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who’s as red-hot as any player in the NBA right now. Over his last 12 games, the sixth-year man from Weber State is averaging 34.5 points per, including a pair of 40-point performances and a 50-point outburst back on February 9 against the Kings. Lillard had a relatively quiet outing against the Wine & Gold earlier this season, but he’s had some big games against Cleveland in the past – including a 40-point outburst at The Q last season. Actually, the Cavs might be getting a break with Lillard on his home floor because he’s tormented them in Cleveland – netting at least 33 points in three of his six career contests at The Q. George Hill will draw that difficult assignment for the Cavaliers on Thursday night. Hill has notched double-figures in two of his last three games – including a 10-point effort in Tuesday’s win over Phoenix. Hill has tallied double-figures in six of his 13 appearances with the Cavaliers, but his work on the defensive end will be what Cleveland needs in tonight’s heavyweight matchup.

Key: "Like Fine Wine" On Tuesday night in Phoenix, Cleveland’s superstar – who admittedly is “aging like fine wine” – notched his career-best 14th triple-double of the season. In just over three quarters of work, LeBron James went off for 28 points, 13 boards, 11 assists, three steals and a pair of blocks in the Cavs’ blowout of the Suns. And if there’s a player who’s doing it as well as Damian Lillard, it’s LBJ – who’s averaging a triple-double over his last 15 games at 29.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists per, shooting 54 percent from the floor and 43 percent from deep. But as the Cavaliers have struggled in Portland, so has their undisputed leader. In his last three visits to the Moda Center, James is averaging 14.3 ppg – with an 11- and a 12-point performance in the mix – shooting 35 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch. The Blazers don’t demand much on the offensive end from their frontcourt, so Maurice Harkless – who’s tallied double-figures only four times since the turn of the calendar year – will concentrate on extending LeBron’s struggles in the Pacific Northwest.

Key: Shooters' Touch After going 0-for-L.A. on the recent roadie, Coach Tyronn Lue shook up the starting lineup on Tuesday night in Phoenix – replacing JR Smith in the starting lineup with Kyle Korver. The moved paid off perfectly, with both players having productive nights in the blowout. Korver has been hot in any role recently. Over his last two outings, the 15th-year man from Creighton is shooting a combined .769 (10-of-13) from the floor and .818 (9-of-11) from long-distance. On the year, the league’s four-time three-point percentage champ is slowly climbing the charts once again – currently sitting in the third spot at .440 – trailing only Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Utah’s Joe Ingles. Korver leads Cleveland with 154 triples and is now just one of six players in NBA history to have canned 150 three-pointers in six consecutive seasons. JR Smith responded well to his new role – finishing with 14 points and five boards, going 5-for-12 from the floor in the win. Both players will have their hands full on the defensive end – taking on the second-half of Portland’s dynamic backcourt duo. Canton’s own CJ McCollum continues his ascent in his fifth year out of Lehigh, already posting a 50-point game of his own this season and averaging 21.7 ppg on the year. McCollum finished with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting in his homecoming to Northeast Ohio earlier this season at The Q.