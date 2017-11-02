Growing Up ... Jeff Green

Cavs Veteran Forward Looks Back on His Pre-Flight Days in Maryland
by Joe Gabriele
Cavs.com Managing Editor
Posted: Nov 02, 2017


by Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG)
Veteran forward Jeff Green is a man of few words who prefers to let his game do the talking. And through the first eight games of his Cavaliers career, his game has made a statement – notching double-figures in four of those contests, including a 15-point effort in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers.

The 10th year pro – drafted with the fifth overall pick by the Boston Celtics in 2007 has had a consistent career with five different teams before signing a free agent deal with the Wine & Gold this past offseason.

A native of Cheverly, Maryland, Green eventually played his college ball at nearby Georgetown and it’s likely that the former Hoya have plenty of family and friends pulling for him when the Cavaliers take on the Wizards this Friday night at Capital One Arena.

Before the squad departed for their big marquee matchup, the high-flying forward sat down with Cavs.com to talk about his early days in Maryland in today’s installment of Growing Up … Jeff Green.

On the early season, Green has tallied double-digit scoring in seven games.
Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images

Do I come from … an athletic family? If you ask my family, yes. If you ask me, no.

But I would say … that we're a family of sports. My family loves sports. Football, basketball, everything.

My dad is a … sports fanatic – whether it be tennis, little league baseball. He loves sports in general. He still goes to high school games around the area, just to go for fun, to this day.

So, we are a … sports family. But some are athletic, some are not.

I have one older … sister. She’s athletic. She used to be. Anything that I do, she loves. She doesn't watch it on her own, but she likes sports.

Growing up, I played … ALL sports. Not everything with an official but more so neighborhood baseball, football, basketball, tennis, soccer. I played anything. I love sports. I get that from my dad.

I believe, in my mind … that I can go to any sport and play, no matter what sport it is.

Early on, I wanted to play … football. I don't remember what age, but I played football for a short stint. It was cold, I got hit. I didn't like it. And I stopped. But even though that happened, I still love the sport.

I originally wanted to play football because … I wanted to lift weights. I never had to lift weights.

But then … I had a growth spurt. I went from, like, 6-2, 6-3 to 6-6, 6-7.

After the growth spurt … my dad was like: 'You're just gonna stick to basketball.’ And it worked out pretty well.

I had a lot … of great coaches and mentors growing up. I can't name just one.

Coach Dickens, who was my … high school coach, a military coach. He instilled the work ethic, the start of the work ethic into me. He was a military man, so we were up early running miles. Early practice. Practice before and after school.

When I got to … college, Coach Thompson was a mentor, a father figure of mine – and someone who I still talk with to this day.

I wasn’t the big dog … or anything on the court growing up. I was a late bloomer.

You're a product of … your environment. You grow up in the neighborhood where school wasn't always the first thing on your mind. But I got my act together and things changed for me. It was a process but ... I'm here. And I can't complain.

When did I think … I could play basketball professionally? The honest answer is my sophomore year of college.

"I'm a late bloomer in everything. That's just me."

Cavaliers Forward Jeff Green

I'm a guy who lives … in the present and I really don't think too much about the future unless it's something that's close. The reason I left Georgetown is because Coach Thompson pushed me to leave.

But I really wasn't thinking … NBA until after my sophomore year; that's when I really thought that I could possibly make a career out of it. But that's just how I live. I'm not one to look past the task at hand.

At that point in school ... you're getting better as a player, but you’re also enjoying college life -- and that's what I did. I had great roommates, great teammates at Georgetown. And some of those people I still talk to every day. So, I enjoyed that process and college life and didn't think about the NBA until after that second year when everybody started to talk about it.

That’s living … in the present, man. You’ve got to enjoy the moment. I was fortunate to be drafted where I was, but I was also able to enjoy it instead of overthinking that whole process.

Yeah, I remember my … first dunk. It was 10th grade in North Brentwood, Maryland, at my rec center. You walk into the gym, you make a left, it was the hoop at the far end of the court.

That was my … first two-foot dunk – (with one hand, right hand) -- that I ever had.

I was just messing around … at the rec center I used to go to after school. I just tried it and I did it.

Believe it or not, people look at the way I jump now … and they think that I'm one of those guys who's been jumping like that since I was in 9th grade. But I didn't really start "dunking" until I got to college.

I'm talking about that feeling … like I was really jumping high. But I didn't start dunking like I do now until junior year of college, which is weird.

I guess I've just developed … over time. I don't know how that's possible but it's been going higher and higher. I'm a late bloomer in everything. That's just me.

Frye Drops Long Dime to Green Following Steal

Channing Frye finds Jeff Green streaking down the center of the court for a beautiful dunk/assist after stealing the ball midway through the fourth quarter.

Growing Up ... Jeff Green - November 2, 2017

Channing Frye finds Jeff Green streaking down the center of the court for a beautiful dunk/assist after stealing the ball midway through the fourth quarter.
Nov 28, 2017  |  00:10
Featured Highlight: Jeff Green with the Alley-Oop
Jeff Green throws down the alley-oop pass from Dwyane Wade in the second quarter of the Cavs' battle with the Miami Heat.
Nov 28, 2017  |  00:12
Cavs.com Wrap Up from Philly
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from the City of Brotherly Love to recap the Wine & Gold's victory against the Sixers on Monday.
Nov 27, 2017  |  04:02
#CavsSixers Postgame: Jeff Green - November 27, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Monday's 113-91 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 27, 2017  |  03:14
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 113, 76ers 91
LeBron James was too much for the 76ers to handle scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the Cavaliers 113-91 win. Joel Embiid scored 30 points for Philadelphia in the loss.
Nov 27, 2017  |  02:21
Green Rocks the Rim
Great ball movement by the Wine & Gold results in an emphatic flush by Jeff Green.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:16
Green Blows Past the Defense
Jeff Green darts past the Sixers defense for the easy layup.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:14
Jeff Green Puttin' in Post Work
Jeff Green backs down the rookie and takes him to school in the post.
Nov 27, 2017  |  00:16
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 100, Hornets 99
LeBron James was the difference for the Cavaliers with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 100-99 win over the Hornets. Dwight Howard finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte in t
Nov 24, 2017  |  02:40
#BlackOutTheQ Intro
The Cavaliers put a little black and white twist on their 2017-18 intro video for Black Friday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Nov 24, 2017  |  01:12
Cavs Host Thanksgiving Dinner
Approximately 250 guests from Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s “Project ACT” not only dined in style, but also had some world-class servers.
Nov 23, 2017  |  05:02
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 88
LeBron James scores 16 points in the first quarter to lead a balanced Cleveland attack over Detroit, 116-88.
Nov 20, 2017  |  01:39
Green Throws the Hammer Down
Jeff Green rocks the rim for the emphatic flush.
Nov 20, 2017  |  00:09
Featured Highlight: Wade Lobs Green
Dwyane Wade throws the pretty alley-oop pass to Jeff Green for the monster finish.
Nov 20, 2017  |  00:12
Cavs Build Lead with 11-0 Run
The Wine & Gold use an 11-0 run at the end of the first and start of the second quarter to build their lead in Motown.
Nov 20, 2017  |  00:41
Cavs.com Top Plays of Week 5
From clutch shots to soaring slams, check out the Top 5 Wine & Gold highlights from Week 5.
Nov 18, 2017  |  01:28
Cavs Offer Life Lessons to Their Younger Selves
Cavaliers are asked what advice they would give their younger selves.
Nov 17, 2017  |  01:03
Cavs.com Wrap Up from Charlotte
Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod checks in from Charlotte to recap the Wine & Gold’s victory at the Spectrum Center.
Nov 16, 2017  |  04:14
#CavsHornets Postgame: Jeff Green - November 15, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Wednesday's 115-107 victory against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Nov 16, 2017  |  02:16
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 115, Hornets 107
LeBron James scores 31 points and dishes 8 assists as the Cavaliers hold off the Hornets 115-107. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 22 points for Charlotte in the loss.
Nov 16, 2017  |  02:26
Featured Highlight: Green with the Putback Slam
Jeff Green crashes the offensive glass and skies high for the putback slam.
Nov 15, 2017  |  00:09
DWade Lobs Green
The Wine & Gold run their halfcourt set to perfection as Dwyane Wade finds Jeff Green on the high-handoff.
Nov 15, 2017  |  00:09
Jeff Green Slips for the Slam
Jeff Green slips the screen and LeBron James throws him the dime for the slam.
Nov 15, 2017  |  00:09
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 104, Knicks 101
LeBron James scores 23 points, dishes out 12 assists as the Cavaliers come back to beat the Knicks after trailing by 23 points.
Nov 14, 2017  |  03:05
Cavs.com Top Plays of Week 4
From a steal and score to power slams, check out the Top 5 Wine & Gold highlights from Week 4.
Nov 12, 2017  |  00:58
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 111, Mavericks 104
Kevin Love scores 29 points and grabs 15 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks, 111-104.
Nov 11, 2017  |  02:23
Jeff Green Beats the 1Q Buzzer
Jeff Green caps off the first quarter by canning the long jumper before the horn.
Nov 11, 2017  |  00:10
#CavsRockets Postgame: Jeff Green - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
Nov 9, 2017  |  02:42
#CavsRockets Highlights: Jeff Green
Jeff Green scores 27 points and grabs five rebounds in the loss to the Rockets.
Nov 9, 2017  |  01:52
Featured Highlight: Green's Euro-Step Slam
Jeff Green gets past the Rockets defense for the fastbreak flush.
Nov 9, 2017  |  00:20
