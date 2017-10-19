Return of the Cedi
Two Years After a Draft Night Deal Made Him A Cav, Cedi Osman Comes to Cleveland
On a Cavaliers team loaded with accomplished veterans, it’s easy to lose track of the young guys.
Guys like John Holland, Ante Zizic, London Perrantes and Cedi Osman are going to have their hands full trying to find minutes in Coach Tyronn Lue’s star-studded rotation. But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t part of the franchise’s future.
Rookie forward Cedi Osman – (pronounced JED-e AUS-min) – was tabbed by the T-Wolves with the 31st overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and his rights were immediately dealt to the Cavaliers. After playing two successful seasons between the Turkish BSL and Euroleague, Osman signed with the Wine & Gold this summer.
The 6-8, 215-pounder, originally from Ohrid, Macedonia, averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 boards per game in his final season in Europe and was very impressive with the Turkish team in EuroBasket 2017 – including an epic duel against Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis in which Osman went for 24 points, six boards and five assist.
And he won’t turn 23 until the final week of the regular season.
Before he and the Cavaliers head to Milwaukee for the first road trip of the season, Cavs.com sat down with Osman to talk about his maiden voyage in the Association …
On a Cavaliers team loaded with accomplished veterans, it’s easy to lose track of the young guys.
Guys like John Holland, Ante Zizic, London Perrantes and Cedi Osman are going to have their hands full trying to find minutes in Coach Tyronn Lue’s star-studded rotation. But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t part of the franchise’s future.
Rookie forward Cedi Osman – (pronounced JED-e AUS-min) – was tabbed by the T-Wolves with the 31st overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and his rights were immediately dealt to the Cavaliers. After playing two successful seasons between the Turkish BSL and Euroleague, Osman signed with the Wine & Gold this summer.
The 6-8, 215-pounder, originally from Ohrid, Macedonia, averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 boards per game in his final season in Europe and was very impressive with the Turkish team in EuroBasket 2017 – including an epic duel against Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis in which Osman went for 24 points, six boards and five assist.
And he won’t turn 23 until the final week of the regular season.
Before he and the Cavaliers head to Milwaukee for the first road trip of the season, Cavs.com sat down with Osman to talk about his maiden voyage in the Association …
Let’s get this out of the way first. Explain the story of your uniform number and how you wound up with No. 16?
Cedi Osman: So, the thing is, overseas I was wearing No. 6 – and LeBron also wears No. 6 on the practice court, so it was impossible to take it.
So I picked No. 9 because it's, like, 6 from the other side.
And when D. Wade came, they were like: 'Hey, Cedi, we have to talk about your number.' And I said: 'Sure, no problem, whatever you want.'
Actually, a couple friends of mine texted me and said: ‘Do you know that you're going to change your number?’ I said: 'Of course. I'm going to get an American number.’ I didn't understand that we were talking about the jerseys.
They said: ‘No, I'm not talking about your American number. I'm talking about your jersey.’
I didn't know what he meant. And then I checked on Twitter and they were talking about my Number 9 going to D. Wade.
But, it's all good. So, I picked No. 16, so I still get to have a 6. (Laughs) That's the story about the number.
What’s your hometown – Ohrid, Macedonia – like?
Osman: Macedonia is a small country and Ohrid is a really small city. But it's really nice. It's on a lake. In the summer a lot of people visit, especially from Yugoslavia. There are a lot of American people going there. A lot of tourists.
It's a nice city, small, really hot in the summer. I go back every summer because my family is there
How are you getting accustomed to Cleveland?
Osman: I mean, I feel perfect being here and I'm really happy and proud that I'm a part of this team and all the great players, All-Star players. I feel lucky.
This is really my first month here. Before that, I came to Cleveland in the summer for two days, just to sign a contract and to see the city. Then I went back.
But, you know, Istanbul is a really big city -- like 20 million people. A huge city.
And what I like about Cleveland is that it's small and you only have a chance to think about basketball and concentrate on basketball. So, I love basketball and that's why I like the city.
There’s a ton of traffic in Istanbul. Here, there's no traffic; (it's an) easy 15-minute drive to the practice facility, five-minute drive to The Q.
So, it's all good.