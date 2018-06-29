By the Numbers: A League of its Own

As the Wine & Gold gear up for the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada next week, check out some cool facts and stats from past and present Summer League action.

6:00 … p.m. (PT) start time of the Cavs' first summer league game, which will take place at the COX Pavilion on Friday, July 6 against the Washington Wizards.

30 … number of teams that will compete in the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League - the first time ever that every NBA team will participate in the tournament.

10 … record number of games tipping off on the first day (July 6) of Summer League action.

6-0 … record the Wine & Gold owned following the conclusion of the 2005 Summer League. Cleveland was the only team that year to win all six games.

2007 … the year that the Chinese National team became the first international squad to participate in the desert league.

6 … number of teams that competed in the Las Vegas Summer League’s inaugural season in 2004 with the Cavs playing alongside the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

4 … games every team, including the Cavaliers, are guaranteed to play in during the season. All 30 teams will play three times from July 6 to July 10, and each will get to play at least once in the tournament portion, which begins on Wednesday, July 11.

2 … venues that will play host to the 2018 Summer League, which include the COX Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center. The latter of which the UNLV men's Division 1 basketball team call home.

50 … total number of wins the Cavaliers have notched in summer league play in Utah, Boston, Orlando and Las Vegas since 2000.

17 … date in July for the league's championship game - the final contest tips off at 7 p.m. (PT) and will be hosted at the Thomas & Mack Center.