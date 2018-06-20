By the Numbers: Draft Day

As the Wine & Gold prep for Thursday's 2018 NBA Draft, Cavs.com dissects some Draft digits in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

8 … overall pick held by the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday evening in Brooklyn.

6 … times the Wine & Gold have owned the 8th overall selection (including 2018) in the NBA entry Draft.

1974 … the year the Cavs selected former NBA All-Star, and current Cavaliers Live co-host, Campy Russell, with the 8th pick.

2001 … the last time Cleveland held a No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft when they selected DeSagana Diop who went on to play four seasons with the Wine & Gold.

10 … the number of Cavaliers draft picks that earned NBA All-Star selections while playing with Cleveland (LeBron James, John Johnson, Butch Beard, Austin Carr, Campy Russell, Mike Mitchell, Brad Daugherty, Terrell Brandon, Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Kyrie Irving).

4 … Canadians drafted by the Cavs in their 48 years in the NBA (the most from any non-U.S. country).

20 … pick in the 1996 Draft where the Cavs selected Lithuanian big man, Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

6 … times the Wine & Gold have held the No. 1 overall pick.

2 … Cavs players drafted at No. 1 who currently have their numbers retired in the rafters at The Q (Brad Daugherty/Austin Carr).

19 … number of selections the Wine & Gold had in their first-ever Draft in 1970.

1, 4 … picks the Wine & Gold used to tab LeBron James and Tristan Thompson, respectively. The only two on the Cavs current roster who were drafted by the franchise*.

7:00 … p.m. ET time on Thursday when the 2018 NBA Draft gets underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

* Cedi Osman was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 31st pick in 2015. His draft rights, along with those of Rakeem Christmas and a future draft pick, were then acquired by the Cavaliers in exchange for the draft rights to Tyus Jones on that Draft night.

