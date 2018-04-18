By the Numbers: Cavs' Draft Lottery

As the Wine & Gold get set to keep tabs on the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the past ping pong balls in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

13 … teams alongside the Cavs with an eligible pick in the 2018 NBA Lottery.

16 … times the Cavaliers have had a pick in the Draft Lottery since 1987.

4 … times the Wine & Gold have selected first overall after winning the Draft Lottery (2003, 2011, 2013, 2014).

0.00012 … percent chance the Cavaliers had of drafting first four times in twelve years after winning again in 2014.

43 … the retired number worn by Brad Daughtery after he was chosen by the Cavs with the first pick earned in the 1986 NBA Draft Lottery.

2 … consecutive years the Cavaliers earned the first overall pick via the draft lottery (2013, 2014).

1.7 … percent chance the Wine & Gold had before winning the 2014 NBA Lottery.

22.50 … percent chance of landing the top pick in 2003 before using it on a highly-touted prospect out of Akron, Ohio.

9 … Pre-lottery slot in the 2014 NBA Draft before winning the No. 1 pick just a few weeks earlier in the Lottery.

12 … the location the Cavaliers drafted at in 1996 before drafting current Player Development Coach Vitaly Potapenko.

9.9 … percent chance of landing a top-three pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery.