By the Numbers: Sweeping the Semis

With the Cavs sweeping the Raptors and advancing to the Conference Finals for the fourth consecutive season, Cavs.com dissects some Cavs' digits from their Second Round victory in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

4 … consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances for the Wine & Gold after advancing following Monday night's series-clinching 128-93 victory.

8 … total times Cleveland has reached the East Finals in franchise history (1976, 1992, 2007, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

10 … straight playoff victories against the Toronto Raptors.

118.5 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold in their four-game sweep of the Raptors.

+14 … point differential (118.5 to 104.5) during those four victories.

34.0, .533, 11.3, 8.3 … points, field goal percentage, assists and rebounds average by LeBron James during the Semifinals series.

20.5, 11.5 … points and rebounds averaged by Kevin Love in the Semis.

6 … players averaged double-figures in the series against the Raptors (James – 34.0, Love – 20.5, Korver – 14.5, Smith – 12.5, Green – 12.3 and Hill – 10.3).

.516 … field goal percentage shot by the Wine & Gold in their series sweep including a postseason franchise-high tying .595 (50-84) in Game 4.

24.3, 8.0 … assists and turnovers averaged by the Cavs in their four wins against Toronto.

11.5 … triples averaged by Cleveland during those quartet of victories.