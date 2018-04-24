By the Numbers: Series Tied

With the Cavs and Pacers all knotted up at two games apiece and the series heading back to The Land for Game 5, Cavs.com dissects some Cavs' digits from the first four games of their First Round matchup in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

.844 … Playoff winning percentage against the Eastern Conference dating back to the 2015 postseason.

19-3, 19-4 … records against the East during that postseason span at home and on the road, respectively.

4 … times in franchise history that Cleveland has overcome a 2-1 series deficit in the Playoffs (Won 4-3 in 1992 Semifinals vs.

BOS, 4-2 in 2007 ECF vs. DET, 4-2 in 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 4-3 in 2016 Finals vs. GSW).

.727 … Cavaliers’ winning percentage – (24-9) – regular and (now) postseason with Jose Calderon starting at the point.

13 … straight games that LeBron James has recorded a double-double against the Pacers (regular and postseason), his longest streak versus any

opponent.

96.8 … points per game allowed by the Cavs in their first four games, holding Indiana to 8.8 points below their regular season average.

10.5 … rebounds per game averaged by Kevin Love through the first four.

+10 … fast break points advantage (17-7) in Sunday's Game 4 victory.

200 … career Playoff triples netted by Kyle Korver, accomplishing that mark with his fourth and final triple in Sunday's win.

.507 … field goal percentage (37-73) shot by the Wine & Gold in their 100-97 victory in Game 2.

11-2 … Cavs' record against the Pacers in their last 13 games (including postseason) at The Q, the site for Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.